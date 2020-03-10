Let’s say “worried” that he uses the coronavirus as an excuse to stop Trump’s rallies

Conservative journalist Rush Limbaugh on his nationally syndicated radio program Monday stated that “worried” Democrats were using the coronavirus to try to stop demonstrations on President Donald Trump’s campaign.

A caller identified as Ann said, “Well, I can tell you that the rally I went to in Minnesota was the case. It was actually thirty percent of what I was.”

Limbaugh asked, “Were the Democrats?”

The caller said, “Yes.”

Limbaugh said, “Democrats at the wazoo show up for Trump’s demonstrations. That’s why they want these rallies to stop. That’s why it’s not for public safety, not for public health. These people because remarketing, they are not trying to close other opportunities for people to congregate. “

The caller said, “That’s right, so it doesn’t make sense. I think most people, I mean, didn’t grant their base, but most people can see it. “

Limbaugh said, “No, but it makes perfect sense from your point of view. If you can’t beat Trump and if you want to stop the excitement about Trump’s campaign, stop the demonstrations. And if you really care about so many people?” those in attendance are really Democrats, you have to close them. “

Limbaugh featured a clip of Rahm Emanuel saying the coronavirus could be “devastating” for Trump’s re-election, saying “Emanuel is the last Democrat to discuss the coronavirus as an opportunity for Democrats”.

