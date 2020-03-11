Let’s talk about some good fictional dad!

I am a concerned person, where a small thing can remove me. It’s just like navigating the minefield online. So, what do I do to calm my anxious ways? I think about good parents! I like a good father, which I guess has a lot to say about me as a person, but the point is this: We unfortunately live in a society where men are often portrayed in a light before “having a baby” and then they Once you have a kid, they are good, sexy parents. I’m not a problem, masculinity is, but alas, my love for a good father is justified.

So, I guess, what I’m trying to say is that whenever I create stress I like to think about the hot dads in the world and what they’re doing. God damn, why should I really dive deeper, but I can’t do it today! Just thinking about dad dad!

The thing is: there are a lot of hot dads out there. The reason the actor is hot and then you add the good dad factor, and boy oh boy does the appeal or character grow and “change with paternity” has made for a more interesting character.

Do I really have to ask why I love fictional parents in the midst of all these bad things happening on earth?

So, first let me explain about my own particular kind of hot fictional father: Whoever then grows up and learns anyway, he is definitely a former “bad boy” and because when it comes to his kids, he is a big ‘softie’. My list includes Tony Stark (don’t even get me started on the journey I started when Robert Downey Jr. sat in that little chair), FP Jones (literally the perfect bad boy example), James Potter (what do I have to explain? He was Literally Bully), Magneto (lol), Chris Pine as Hot Scientist Mr. Mary, and then of course my fave Seventh Edition: William T. Ricker.

This is a very specific idea for me.

You just know from Pixar’s kids movie parents that the right picture will treat you.

Although many of the actors are not fathers themselves. So, watching them become fathers and dealing with kids? I’m in pain

Now that most of my favorite fictional fathers are either dead or written down? I’m so sorry. What do i do Maybe that’s why I’m just wishing Tony Stark would come back. I need more dad stuff.

It’s 2020, everything is a noise, and I felt like talking about a hot dad, so what would you do?

