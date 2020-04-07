Letter: hide the promise of coronavirus pandemic; Security check extensions; Freedom of the press is not free

Coronovirus pandemics are the most profound events on earth since the Second World War. This requires a new understanding that can move us beyond the crisis and inspire hope for the future.

We are seeing our common humanity in the image of suffering and death all over the world. Together with unprecedented international communication, we are feeling a heightened sense of narrowness of national, ethnic and cultural differences.

The pandemic exposed poverty and income inequality in America. The role of government as a means of income redistribution and social justice is becoming increasingly clear.

These changes require global cooperation rather than isolationism.

The United States can lead the world in global partnerships to address public health, climate change and international conflict. We need a new economic agenda where income inequality is systematically addressed in government policies.

This is a difficult time, but we can get a greater sense of vision and purpose that can begin to define a better world ahead.

Gregory Pai

Wilhelmina Get up

Extensions of security checks are welcome at these times

A friend’s car security check must be in April. In his 80s, he was concerned about going to the security check station and having a technician who could carry the virus found in his car and contaminate the car or him there.

Contamination may also occur during the exchange of proof of insurance and registration papers, or payment for the security check.

He suggested that conditions for the security check should be postponed until the coronaviruses are under control, so we and other residents of Honolulu are not required to expose themselves to the virus.

I agree with him. Delaying conditions for security checks until then should be the reasonable and prudent action for everyone to minimize the spread of the virus infection.

An update: The city has since extended security checks due, to remain valid through the end of May.

Ed Stevens

Thousands

Cognitive dissonance over debt deepening

Cal Thomas believes, rightly so, that adding a $ 2 trillion bill to the national debt stimulus office is cause for concern (“The dark U.S. debt grows darker with the $ 2T package,” Star-Advertiser, March 31). However, he does not think this concern represents a “mental dissonance” when supporting the bill.

A few days ago, he apparently thought there was a dissonance when he suggested that President Donald Trump had taken a healthy economy and in recent weeks had driven it to the ground while fumbling the national response to viruses. the. The flawed federal response certainly contributes to the need for the stimulus bill.

Did Thomas get an intellectual dishonesty when Trump added $ 1 trillion in national debt and a tax break to himself and his wealthy campaign donors? I suspect not.

It might be more logical if Thomas started constantly calling for a return to a Republican Party that understands the need for fiscal restraint. But these days, what chance could be castigated as a fake Democrat, or maybe – who knows? – a mental dissonance.

Edward B. Hanel Jr.

The device

Studying the movement of steps on constitutional rights

We give our personal rights to the government. When did we as a citizen give the police or government the ability to tell us where we can go, and when?

Police are writing tickets for people walking or driving. They are asking people where they are going and then they are determining whether the trip is necessary or not, and writing citations for what they believe is necessary travel.

This is a violation of our First and Fourth Amendment rights under the United States Constitution.

I understand the closure of parks and areas under city and state control.

However, tell me I can’t leave my house to go for a drive, or visit friends, under penalty of a fine or even the loss of liberty by putting me in jail? Are we sheep that will simply go where we are rooted, or are we free citizens with rights and protection against a totalitarian system?

Vernon Oneil

Thousands

Shutdown will now help ease the fate of Italy

We know exactly what will happen with the spread of coronavirus. Look at Italy and other parts of the world to deal with the pandemic. We often cry that shrinkage is 20/20, but we’re in the unfortunately enviable position to have pieces of this shrink now.

I have lived here all my life and understand that closing down with shelters in place for 15 days will most definitely affect our economy and residents. But the eventual overload in our healthcare systems and hospitals will strain Hawaii and cause chaos and anxiety among all residents here.

Beatrice Jones

To her

Harsh times remind that freedom of the press is not free

The article by Dennis Francis, president and publisher of this newspaper, was a constant reminder of Star-Advertiser’s valuable contribution to this community (“Our mission has not changed though the tough times,” Star-Advertiser, April 5).

Local newspapers are an important means of knowledge. Timely information is needed to inform our actions individually and as a community. Unfortunately, journalists depend on their advertising, which is now not a working partnership.

Freedom of the press cannot be taken for granted and is not free. Thank you to your staff for sustaining your mission during this painful and rapidly changing time. Your readers really appreciate it!

Deb Gardner

Kalani Valley

