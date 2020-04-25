Letter: immigration restrictions protect us from COVID-19; Hawaii unemployment websites should be open 24/7

Open golf courses along with city parks

If Mayor Kirk Caldwell can open the city park, why can’t he open the golf course as well? What is the best way to exercise (especially if allowed to walk) while practicing social distance?

Income for both urban and private courses can help restart the economy while giving residents an outlet from the two-month lock. I never heard a good reason why they were closed. Sure, it’s not an “essential” business, but where is the risk?

Please give us douffers a deadline.

Kevin Dieffenbach

Downtown Honolulu

Immigration restrictions protect Americans

President Donald Trump suspended green cards for permanent-resident immigration to protect our country from the Coronavirus and protect jobs for our unemployed citizens. For me, this is an example of caring for our citizens.

U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono immediately attacked Trump for this action, setting an example of his extreme political party and hating the president. He is constantly fighting to accuse the fight instead of supporting the president during that time when he is looking for his constituents, which he neglects to do.

That’s why we need term limits. Vote Hirono in office.

James roll

Mililani

Cut state salaries, if necessary, should be graduated

Listening to Governor David Ige’s spy on cuts pay state workers by 20% broke my heart. If the state needs to cut workers ’paychecks – and this is a big“ if, ”as the state’s first emergency pipeline and“ rain-day ”funds – cuts should be determined using a graduated scale, such as the following: Those on state payroll who make more than $ 200,000 get a 25% cut; more than $ 100,000, 20%; more than $ 90,000, 15%; more than $ 80,000, 10%; more than $ 70,000, 5%; $ 70,000 or under, no cuts.

I believe people who make $ 70,000 and less do most of the work in the state government, and most are probably live payroll checks. As someone in the teaching profession, I feel strongly that public school teachers and staff are the foundation of our education system. What they fought for in pay and the benefits they well deserve, and they deserve more.

Gary Pak

Manoa

Protect Haiku Stairs for present and future

On Monday, the Board of Water Supply will decide the fate of the ECU stairs. Reopening the stairs via managed access is a far better option than removing the stairs, which the BWS appears to favor.

I have lived in Hawaii for 30 years and like many people, have been patiently waiting for a legal opportunity to climb the stairs. Residents should be more than willing to pay a fee to travel up the stairs and the money they collect could be used to maintain them.

Visitors should pay a premium and have lower priority than local residents. The stairs are world-renowned. We must protect them. Tearing them down is a myopic action that cannot be reversed.

Richard Wainscoat

The device

State leaders in the county need to work together

The mayor and the governor need to get their acts together. They need to be on the same page and present the same rules when talking about beach access, masks and all the other items on their order list before they open their mouths.

People want to do what is right, but the government may not seem to agree on the best path. They need to get it together. They look like buffoons!

Whiting Hyland

The device

Unemployment websites should be open 24/7

Can we please address the elephant in the room regarding the state unemployment benefit website? Why does he have limited hours at 6:30 a.m. at 11 p.m.? It’s a website, for Pete’s sake!

These help leaves 7-1 / 2 hours per day can be used for people to connect on. Why is this website not open 24/7?

I am fortunate enough that I have my base company in Washington state where I file unemployment claims. I can be found on the website 24/7, making it possible for me to go on during non-peak hours. Why can’t we have the same hours in Hawaii?

Dee Montgomery-Brock

Mililani

