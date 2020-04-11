Letter: Life after coronavirus; Ige lacks leadership; Positive location for door lock

Many questions about life after coronavirus

What’s our future post-COVID-19?

Before 9/11, who would have thought we would have to take off our shoes at airports? After COVID-19, does our new normal mean we have the temperature we take before taking off and again after landing?

Are our food service workers, including shop staff, wearing masks and gloves at all times? Will a decontamination process be required before taking public transportation or entering sporting events, schools and other public places? Telecommuting for all non-essential tasks? No more strolling aisles in a store – only online shopping for the drive-thru?

And under no circumstances can we take the risk of shaking hands or hugging friends again?

Julia Robertson

Kaaawa

The airline captains a man of high morale

All greetings Capt. Brett Crozier!

Crozier, the former commander of the USS Theodore Roosevelt, is an example of what our government is not – and they don’t even understand (“Acting Middle Boss resigns amid cardonavirus,” Star-Advertiser, Top News, April 7) .

He is a moral man, honor, compassion. He is someone who thinks of his responsibilities, rather than how he can get ahead. He is a man who always has a soul, rather than someone who sold it for a few pieces of (fake) silver.

Of course, our government must punish him, not for what he has done, but for who he is – and not them.

Thomas Mayo

McCully

Ige lacks leadership skills in times of crisis

Gins David Ige’s latent style leader disadvantages an inhabitant who needs strong guidance right now. Too often it appears responsive (active account), decision (eg, Thirty meter telescope), and sometimes shows good aptitude (eg, fake missile alert).

I believe he has Hawaii’s best interests at heart and truly does the best he can, but in the upcoming elections, please consider carefully the kind of leader.

John White

Diamond Head

There are positive sides to COVID-19

I hope people are thinking:

>> I can save a lot of money by not driving my SUV to work.

>> I don’t really need that nice blouse in the mall.

>> There is plenty of local food when the tourists are gone.

>> Kleenex works like toilet paper.

Regina Gregory

Makiki

President failed to make sure the equipment

At a time when the president was unable to show his strength and integrity, he failed to lead the nation during this worldwide crisis.

The power of the presidency should be used to require that all personal protective equipment, fans and other equipment needed for our front line workers be available immediately.

The US bid against states for blowers is ridiculous. This could have been avoided if he had taken the necessary action early.

He failed as a president, and failed in being a human being.

William Pirtle

Waipahu

