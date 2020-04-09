Letter: Protect those workers who protect us all; Make your own face mask; Use mapping software

This is a simple request from a local boy asking for help from the public in this desperate time.

I was born and raised in the beautiful state of Hawaii and I personally experienced the devastation of COVID-19 firsthand, as I am one of the emergency department staff employed by the Emergency Department at Evergreen Hospital in Kirkland, Wash., Original epicenter. of the COVID. -19 outbreaks in the US

I remember working the first day the positive test for COVID-19 came back; I have experienced many intense, stressful and emotional shifts in the emergency department since that first day. Many of the patients I cared for died.

A COVID-19 outbreak begins with an infected patient. It can then spread and exponentially increase, overwhelming available medical resources unless mitigation strategies are quickly employed.

Please listen to state officials and help protect the public and workers on the line this pandemic has elected to serve you despite the inherent dangers to themselves and their families. I urge all of you to stay home and support the proper social distance.

Kevin M. Hori, M.D.

Redmond, Wash.

Take responsibility for your own finances

As stringent as this sounds, it is not the government’s responsibility to help pay our rents and mortgages, contrary to what Ernie Itoga thinks (“People who need help paying rent, mortgages,” Star-Advertiser, Letter, April 4) .

The Government’s responsibility is to keep us safe with law and order, not bailing us out because we had no emergency savings.

It was mind-boggling to me how being employed for just a month brought people to their knees (myself included). Financial guru Suze Orman always says that one should have at least eight months of emergency savings for times like this. But most of us would rather have the latest smart phones, everyday earth, cars with all the bells and whistles (again, I’m included). In other words, don’t live fiscally and responsibly.

When this is all over, I will change my spending habits and start living more cautiously. It will be a “need to have” and not a “nice to have.” That was a wake up call for me. I will not count on the government (or anyone else) to bail me out – because it will not happen, nor should it. I will listen to Suze Orman.

Mildred Adlong

This is it

Don’t murmur, make your own mask

Some writers want the state to don the masks. Some want hand sanitizer. Go online and see how to make them yourself. Google it or YouTube it. Suggestions are better than nothing and way better than murmuring.

And for those who don’t have a smartphone or a computer, ask a neighbor to look it up. I’ll bet they would be happy to help you.

Debbie Aldrich

Haleiwa

Angry about people ignoring safety rules

As upset as I am about visitors coming here at the moment, I am more upset at the selfishness of the people who live here and by following the stay-at-home order.

People who can’t seem to get it because they need their own selfishness to go out, have get-togethers in their home, or go for a drive because they’re bored, will put us all at risk.

I am scared because I am old, and I have asthma. I was intubated because of it. I saw my family face when they thought I might die. I am scared every day because my husband and children are essential workers.

My husband, who is a cancer survivor, gets on the bus every day and gets in touch with risky drivers every time they get on a bus to do their job.

I don’t want to lose someone and I don’t want to die with this virus. I miss watching grandkids play sports and I miss going to Chile for a margarita, but I know the safest place for us all is at home. Please set aside your needs to go out. This will be on much sooner if you follow the rules.

Donna Tomimatsu

Thousands

Use card software to check the store crowd

Did you know that you can find out how many people have a store on Google Maps? I didn’t. You just open Google Maps, click on the store name and a left-hand panel opens with information. You go down and there is a chart showing how busy the place is now.

Google clocks data from people’s phones to the store in real time, as they do with freeway traffic. I have been using it lately. I needed to buy but I was late. So I looked on the internet and the board said the crowd at my supermarket was way below normal. So I went and the place was deserted. I think it’s creepy, but it works.

Hang in there. Aloha.

Robert J. Conlan

Wahiawa

To protect the seals, control the fierce cat in Ko Olina

I was saddened to read that Pohaku, a female monk seal, died after a long struggle with toxoplasmosis, a spreading disease of cat feces (“Female Hawaiian medium tissue dies after battle of spread of cat feces,” Star-Advertiser, April 2) .

Pohaku was found ill in Ko Olina, where I lived for many years and often observed endangered Monk seals at Ko Olina beach. On walking around Ko Olina, I see regular catfish, and the number seems to be increasing – on a recent walk I have seen catfish in three separate locations.

When it rains heavily there is drainage directly into the ocean, which may be the means for sealing becoming infected with toxoplasmosis. I suggest that control of the fierce cat in Ko Olina should have been stepped up to protect endangered Monk seals.

John Earle

Kapolei

VIRAL MONEY

Even in those days overshadowed by the coronavirus, bright spots exist. If you see kindness or positivity going on, share it with our readers through a 150-word letter to the editor; email her at letters@staradvertiser.com. We’ll run some of these uplifting letters occasionally to help keep spirits up, as we hunker down. We’re all in this together.

Express yourself

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want you to hear your voice? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write to us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, with guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Enter your name, address and daytime telephone number.

>> Mail: Letter to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contacts: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter