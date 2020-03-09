Letters to the editor

Public safety first

Once again, after reading the Boston Herald (ICE arrests man charged with Hub rape, March 5), I was infuriated once again by the actions of local judges. As a retired police officer, I oppose sanctuary status for the state or municipalities when it comes to notifying the ICE when a court case involving an illegal immigrant comes before them.

In this latest case, a man was accused of raping an intoxicated woman near Faneuil Hall last December. Recently the judge in the case released this suspect on $25,000 cash bail and he, among other things, was ordered to stay out of Boston.

After getting sprung, he was thankfully arrested by ICE officers. According to the Trial Courts, they neither help nor hinder ICE. A cash bail suspect who’s here illegally — does anyone think once out he won’t disappear into the shadows?

As someone who spent 28 years in law enforcement, I am offended by elected officials trying to be politically correct when it comes to violent suspects. Isn’t it nice that the court system is proud to say they will neither help nor hinder ICE when it comes to enforcing U.S. immigration laws?

Recently in federal court, the Trump administration’s right to sanction cities, towns and states who create sanctuary status in their communities for violent illegals in their midst was upheld. It is time to show that there are consequences for governmental lawlessness. Want to have sanctuaries, forget about federal monies. There are indeed consequences for every action.

The bottom line is public safety. Time to take politics out of keeping communities safe for everyone living in them. Who wants violent felons roaming our streets with the blessings of liberal politician? Don’t play politics with public safety.

Sal Giarratani, Boston

Crash the party

The Democratic Party has become obsolete. It’s bureaucratic mechanisms are out of sync and jammed up. Now, it is impossible to untangle these gears and stop the grinding cogs and wheels from breaking apart. Plus, the corruption and lies coming out of these party clones that are scripted and prepared talking points, are causing further confusion and damage. Even the liberal media is on board. They are disrespecting Bernie (Sanders) while praising (Joe) Biden. That’s not fair reporting.

It is crystal clear that Bernie is a victim of this hate and discrimination due to his religion and beliefs. That’s why breaking away from the party is called for. I hope that Bernie elects to run as an independent and dumps the party. Let them have Biden and his lousy record in politics. The Democratic Party deserves Biden.

Thomas W. King, Shaftsbury Vt.

Socialist agenda can’t win

Bernie Sanders believes that his campaign will be scuppered again, as it was in 2016, by poobahs in his party’s establishment who feel he cannot defeat Donald Trump with an avowedly socialist agenda. They are rallying around the center-left candidate, avuncular Joe Biden, a far more comfortable fit. Bernie is not pleased.

Sen. Sanders and his fans cannot comprehend why storming the citadel of common sense, prudent policy and fiscal sanity, as Mr. Sanders intends to do with his plans to turn our fair land into a socialist “paradise,” should disturb those of us who believe that America, with all its faults, is still a pretty damn good place. Moderate Democrats deploying against the Sanders’ platform are utilizing legitimate levers of democracy and are not rigging the process in a nefarious manner, as Mr. Sanders believes.

Paul Bloustein, Cincinnati, Ohio