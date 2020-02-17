[letters-to-the-editor]

Liquor licenses



Kudos to the Boston Herald plainly pointing out in a the latest editorial (Boston Herald, “Competition at core of liquor license move,” Feb. 12) that the serious objective in letting advantage shops to offer beer and wine is to let levels of competition and shopper preference.

The initiative to let the voters a possibility to vote on this challenge was qualified by the Legal professional General’s Office and is now being appealed to the Supreme Judicial Court to quit any changes to present condition legislation. A coalition of liquor keep house owners thinks the notion is a undesirable 1. Motives said for opposing a law change appears foolish. Opponents converse about inexpensive booze encouraging unlawful sales and drunkenness. It is remaining named a community basic safety concern.

Often I think it is just deja vu all about all over again. Try to remember when there was a identical move to quit supermarkets from the opportunity to market beer or wine? Did nearly anything bad occur soon after people commencing shopping for their beer or wine with their groceries? Not that I listened to of.

Plainly the extra competitors the superior for consumers. As for speaking about community protection, what about all these Massachusetts communities up close to the border of New Hampshire where by those people tax-totally free condition liquor outlets appeal to a booming Bay State business? As the Boston Herald said New Hampshire “hasn’t crumbled from drink-induced debauchery.”

Modifying the legislation is all about competitors. Not about turning Cumberland Farms into the boogeyman. We dwell in a free of charge modern society. Liquor merchants continue to have the monopoly on hard liquor.

— Sal Giarratani, Boston

Robbins out of touch

In Jeff Robbins’ predictable diatribe about all items Republican, he deifies two losers, pariah Mitt Romney and moonface Alexander Vindman. An amoeba has much more spine than our former Gov. Romney.

All you need to know about Vindman is his upbraiding a congressman for referring to him as “Mr.” Vindman. “It’s Lt. Colonel ” was his pompous reply. There he was preening in his uniform festooned with badges and medals. Vindman was possibly was the course dweeb who was subjected to repeated schoolyard bullying whilst developing up in Ukraine.

Robbins can praise these two weasels through his distorted Liberal prism. They are “honorable adult men.” In the view of a lot of, on the other hand, Romney and Vindman are contemptible invertebrates deserving of scorn.

— Leo de Natale, Waltham

Lelling laudable

It is quite obvious that U.S. Legal professional Andrew Lelling has more reliability and widespread feeling than any other community formal in this state. This is a wise, challenging, targeted, and incredibly capable male who has constantly demonstrated an means to cut via the noise and get results. He’s one particular of the very few community officers in this point out who places in a full effort and hard work day in and day out. Not incredibly, his place of see on sanctuary cities is reasoned and convincing.



I encourage each individual mayor and city councilor in this point out to browse Lelling’s op-ed about sanctuary cities posing a persistent danger to the community. If they do, there’s at the very least some hope that sanity returns and crime goes down. We need to bury the absurd thought that non-citizens partaking in legal action are to be given sanctuary from federal law enforcement. Usual culture does not perform thoroughly when elected officers defy law and frequent sense to the detriment of community protection.​

— Sean F. Flaherty, Charlestown