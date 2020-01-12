Letters to the editors

Loading...

Reminder of Lt. Kevin Kelley

I will always remember the date January 9, 2009. It was the day a friend of mine died in the position of a firefighter in Boston. I remember hearing the news about a tragedy that took place on Parker Hill Avenue in Mission Hill. The news said that Ladder 26 had gone down that steep hilly street to Huntington Avenue below. The device headed for a brick wall over the tram rails when it finally stopped. The TV news reporter said there was one fatal accident, a lieutenant who was driving the passenger seat of the vehicle.

The aftermath of that crash looked terrible and somehow I just knew it was firefighter Kevin Kelley. I remember going to his funeral at St. Ann’s Church in Wollaston. I even spoke to the driver of the device that day and he was still pretty shocked, just like everyone else in Huntington Ave. Firehouse. Sometimes bad things happen and we can just ask “Why?” But there is never a satisfactory answer to the why of our lives.

I lost a true friend 11 years ago that day. We first met during a fire call where I was working at Mass. Mental Health Center. We found out that we were both living in Quincy at the time. His fire station often responded to fire alarms at the mental health center. When we did not meet during working hours, we often met in a favorite Chinese restaurant where we all took food home for our family.

I’m glad people still gather to remember him. He will not be forgotten, not his pride in his work, not his smile and sense of humor and not the man who had a purpose in life to save people from evil. On January 9, 2009, the path of evil found him and took him away from his family, colleagues and everyone who knew him as a real person who did his work until the end. He will always be a hero to those who knew him. He was also a hero to me.

– Sal Giarratani, Roslindale

Keep the old Northern Ave. bridge

That is why they want to replace the old iron Northern Avenue bridge over the Fort Point Channel with a “People-First” pedestrian bridge.

Good luck with that. The People-First bridge is a crossing platform that is held by cables attached to two gigantic hula hoops. The only thing missing is zip lines and splash pads. The design would impress toddlers and perhaps teenagers, but irritate the most responsible adults.

The People-First span looks like something that the engineers came up with after they came from a bender. It somehow reminds me of Richard Branson, owner of cruise ship Virgin Airlines. Something showy and flamboyant but also unbelievable and disturbing.

Save and renovate the old bridge in one form or another. It reminds the world that Boston once had a vibrant working waterfront. It means that Boston is still a worthy place that is suitable for both trade and leisure.

– Steve Lindsey, Keene, N.H.

Real estate transfer tax

Councilor Lydia Edwards states: “We are confident that it will pass, because it actually just asks permission from the State House and then we go back to Boston and we really come up with the special sauce, if you want, for Boston. ” the alderman and mayor Marty Walsh are really looking, is to take money away from taxpayers and give it to non-paying population. The special sauce is not fed to everyone, but only to a special group of people, addicts and homeless people. If Marty and the city council feel so strong in providing addicts and homeless people, I would advise them to pay their salary.

– Mark Howland, Weymouth