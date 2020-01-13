Letters to the editors

Loading...

Honest and balanced

Re 7 Jan. Editorial “Anti-war rally glides over Soleimani’s sins” and the ironic juxtaposition of Jeff Robbin’s predictably negative op-ed drivel “At least Trump meets evil frontally, would Democrats?” I admire the Boston Herald’s faithfulness to honesty and balance. This is a rarity in the fading journalism of today.

As a conservative, I usually find comfort in the political views of your newspaper. You stick to what used to be the norm – always try to present opposing views. And so you give Robbins a platform to flourish with his predictable left-wing Democratic talks. He has never written a kind word or humble praise from President Donald J. Trump. I read most of the predictable Robbins columns with an open mind.

Kudos to the Messenger because he is broad-minded and allows Robbin’s right to freedom of expression, something that his Democratic cohorts are trying to suppress or eliminate. That is the difference between enlightenment and rigid, myopic dogma.

– Leo de Natale, Waltham

Clean up with Soleimani

You would think General Qassem Soleimani was a member of the US Army, as the Democrats and their partners in crime all upset the American “media” that his reign of terror had ended abruptly.

When the recent attack by our embassy took place, President Trump could have drawn a fake line in the sand or perhaps secretly sent a pallet full of money in the middle of the night to appease them as the previous government did.

Instead, he used usable intelligence that was collected and acted quickly and forcefully to stop the next attack, and unlike the universal acceptance that took place when Saddam Hussein, Osama Bin Laden, and other major terrorists were stopped, he is scorned by the usual suspects who are in unison jump in front of a camera with the same tired clichés that they never said when President Obama did the exact same thing to save lives.

The same actions but a different president and the reaction is shameful to say the least.

– Thomas C. Wahlberg, Dedham

Warren’s messages

Re: Elizabeth Warren can’t out-Bernie Bernie, Howie Carr, January 7.

The absence of a coherent and relevant message from Elizabeth Warren amid debate cacophony is an obstacle to her chances of success in elections. A very loud voice, however, has remained consistent since tolerating the cold war shivers during honeymoons in the Soviet Union decades ago, that of Bernie Sanders, an old Beltway solon who used fine sandpaper to marxist malarkey in a softer version of shrill to grind governance called democratic socialism. He has hit a dulcet and a very seductive chord among those who believe that most of us work in a feather factory to ensure that the rich nest becomes more comfortable, a dilapidated belief long abandoned by those Americans who use the levers of free entrepreneurship with energy and optimism, with fervent minds, without crippling fear of competition and without favor from fans of identity politics. His basis of youthful support is somewhat counter-intuitive, but his anger against those of us who are not dissatisfied with our country remains steadfast, loud and proud as when he installed his first soapbox in Brooklyn, a boy in the spirit of Eugene Debs. Only smiling when the rich are skewers, it seems, a talisman in the face, a good luck charm and one that has become an important part of the debate.

– Paul Bloustein, Cincinnati, Ohio