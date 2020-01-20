Letters to the editors

Dangers in the dark

While reading “Time for the city to get serious,” Boston Herald, January 13, I agree with Wendy Murphy that these ongoing attacks on women leaving night clubs are something that should be stopped. I also agree that the city’s December 12 directives are nothing but a “toothless directive” and do little to make the nightlife in the Boston bar scene even safer.

Although I am rarely at odds with Murphy’s sharp insights, I do. Her guilty reproaches for most of the violence do not stop me. Boston has allowed too many bars in the center. Everywhere you look you see a bar and everywhere you see young customers filling these places. Most people regard Faneuil Hall Marketplace as the culprit, but this drinking area starts at TD Garden, along Canal Street, to Union Street, runs through the market and to the back of the Custom House. Then it picks up again at the seaport.

The problem is not that the bars sell too much. The problem is that young people jump into the bar all night and then expect barbers to protect them from nefarious predators. If young people – men or women – drink too much, who is responsible for their safety? Bar owners or themselves?

As a sausage seller who worked for more than five years until the early morning hours, I often wondered how someone sometimes came home safely. If someone leaves an establishment, is that establishment responsible for someone’s bad behavior? I do not think so. In fact, most of the audience spends a Friday or Saturday night, probably drinking in as many bars as their money can last. Which bar is responsible?

This is what happens when the local economy depends on so many partygoers in the city who drink everywhere. I don’t really see how the city can really get serious if the entire night culture depends on drinking. Remember that the city also earns money from nightlife.

Bottom line: individuals need to take better care of themselves when they go out to party. Never travel alone. Stay with friends. Keep your eyes and ears open. It is not just about keeping women healthier and safer, but about keeping everyone healthier and safer.

However, it all starts with every person who goes to town late in the evening.

– Sal Giarratani, Roslindale

Cora’s karma?

During the 12 years that I lived across the river in Cambridge, I learned the following about Boston: The three favorite pursuits in Boston are politics, sport, and revenge.

Wondering what Alex Cora feels now about his anti-Trump statements after the World Series?

Payback time is an (expletive).

– Gene Roman, Bronx, N.Y.

Quincy Medical is missing

I see that the hospitals in the South Shore region, such as South Shore, as well as Milton and Carney are overwhelmed by the work that the flu season brings us. It seems that since the Quincy Medical Center was closed and sold to a developer, all surrounding hospitals had to take it a bit easier. It is not fair that Quincy mayor Tom Koch undertook to tax the other hospitals and residents of the city of Quincy by selling our hospital to a developer and overloading the other hospitals. Reopen Quincy Medical Center and return it to the Medical Center for which it was built.

– Charles Dennehey Jr., West Quincy