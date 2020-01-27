Letters to the editors

ERA not OK

Regarding Wendy Murphy’s article on the ERA: Sorry Wendy, there is never a good time for this piece of misleading nonsense. If adopted, this law will be a major full employment measure for more and more lawyers to investigate worthless “equality” causes at great cost to the economy and the public. It will force young women to register for the design. And it will anchor abortion in the American constitution among many other evils. No to the fraudulent ERA.

– Owen L. O’Malley, Cohasset

Democratic way of thinking

I don’t see how a column could have been written better than what Laura Hollis wrote last Monday. She is 100% accurate in how she describes the democratic mindset of presidential candidates. None of them see any good that is being issued by our society, so they want to tear it apart, replace it with socialism, which has failed every time, destroy the energy and healthcare sectors, along with taking over and running every aspect of our lives . I am pleased to see this controversial mindset of the Democrats, because it will ensure a re-election of Trump and a likely takeover of the House by Republicans.

– Tony Siciliano, Framingham

Massachusetts = California?

Massachusetts is now becoming eastern California. Parts of California make gas mowers and leaf blowers illegal.

California requires all new houses to have solar panels. Massachusetts is now taking that path, starting with legislation that tells me what kind of car I can drive and how I can heat my house.

Imagine driving across the country and having to stop every few hundred miles for a few hours while my electric car is charging.

Imagine having to spend a few thousand dollars to convert my oil heating system into one that the state considers acceptable.

What happened to America where people could make their own choices?

Time to let our representatives and governor know if they want to drive electric cars, but if they don’t impose their will on the public.

– Paul Quaglia, Billerica

In honor of Nicky’s law

The abuse of the most defenseless and vulnerable people due to old age, illness or disability by those who are trusted to care for them is absolutely reprehensible and must be addressed with the full power of preventive and protective measures and legislation to prevent them to maintain. This is social responsibility, an integral part of the civilized societies in which we all live and falls outside the scope of political or partisan maneuvers.

It is a long-awaited welcome relief that the House has adopted legislation that would create a new state register to prevent caregivers being accused of abusing persons entrusted to them. It is gratifying to know that members 154-0 voted for “Nicky’s Law” after a non-verbal young man with autism who was systematically abused by his caregiver. I hope that the Senate will soon approve this bill to enter into force as the law that does not expose any mother, father, sister, brother, daughter, son, neighbor or co-citizen to abuse and indignation by those who are expected to care and care for these people who are in the most vulnerable physical or mental state.

I hope that congressmen work seamlessly with the same spirit to put people first in all other areas of social well-being – especially when it comes to the well-being and safety of children and women.

– Atul M. Karnik, Woodside, N.Y.