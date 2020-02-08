Levanga cruise past Mikawa in highscoring competition

The Levanga Hokkaido offensive clicked against visiting SeaHorses Mikawa on Saturday afternoon.

Kennedy Meeks and Markeith Cummings scored 56 points together, and Hokkaido increased his score every quarter on the way to a 97-84 triumph in Sapporo.

The Levanga (13-23) were between 18-16 after a quarter and 42-38 at halftime. Then they defeated SeaHorses 27-18 in the third and 32-24 in the fourth.

Meeks, a key member of the NCAA championship team at the University of North Carolina in 2017, ended the tournament with 31 points and 16 rebounds at seasonal highs. Cummings had 25 points and seven assists. Faye Pape Mour scored 13 points, Tsukasa Nakano 10 points and Asahi Tajima eight points and seven assists with no turnover.

In a game without many major mistakes, Hokkaido scored 24 assists against five sales. Mikawa had 18 assists and six sales.

Davante Gardner led the seahorses (16-20) with 26 points and 10 boards, Kosuke Kanamaru scored 15 points and J.R. Sakuragi 12.

Lakestars 80, NeoPhoenix 70

In Moriyama, Shiga Prefecture, Takumi Saito, one of the league’s most exciting young players, had a season high of 30 points and scored seven assists in the hosts’ win against San-en.

Saito lost 13 of 14 fouls in the first round.

Shiga striker Jeff Ayres caught up with a double-double (22 points, 14 rebounds) and five assists, while Koyo Takahashi scored 15 points. Craig Brackins grabbed 10 rebounds.

The Lakestars (18-18) led 34-31 at halftime.

For the NeoPhoenix (3-33) Center Viacheslav Kravtsov had 20 points in 10 against 15 shooting and three blocks. Robert Dozier and Yuki Kawamura added 15 and 11 points, respectively. San-en lost his 12th game in a row.

Shiga overtook San-en 48-29.

Diamond Dolphins 61, Jets 59

In Chiba, the title hunters had a chance to win the game, but Yuki Togashi’s 3-point shot missed the target 5 seconds before the end.

Nagoya’s Taito Nakahigashi grabbed the defensive jump, the clock ran out and the guests ended Chiba’s 10-game winning streak.

Shuto Ando had the top 19 game points, including 4 out of 7 from the 3-point range, for the Diamond Dolphins (15-21). New signing Jamel McLean, a product from Xavier University that started the season with Dinamo Sassari from the Italian league, was successful with 14 points, nine boards and one block. Justin Burrell added 12 points and nine rebounds, while Takaya Sasayama handed out 10 assists. Nakahigashi delivered nine points and nine rebounds.

Michael Parker, Nick Mayo and Fumio Nishimura each scored 12 points for the jets (25-11).

Chiba was 4 out of 21 on 3-point shots.

Brave Thunders 74, Brex 72

In Utsunomiya, Tochigi Prefecture, Kawasaki captured the hosts with 36.8 percent shooting and scored a close victory at the rival’s opening.

Brex striker Jeff Gibbs made an inside jumper by 2 seconds to explain the end result.

Yuma Fujii triggered the Brave Thunders who lead the Central Division with 22 points and five assists (28: 8, 15: 4). Nick Fazekas poured 21 points, got nine rebounds, distributed four assists and struck two shots in a banner performance. Jordan Heath ended with 15 points and 10 rebounds with three blocks.

Kawasaki prevailed 42: 24 against the hosts.

Gibbs had 17 points for Utsunomiya (27-9 in total, 13-4 at home), 39-32 at half time. Seiji Ikaruga added 15 points and Yusuke Endo scored 13. The visitors held Ryan Rossiter to nine points in the 4v11 shootout. Makoto Hiejima scored the same points as Rossiter in 4v12 shooting.

Sunrockers 89, Hannaryz 84

In Kyoto, Sebastian Saiz delivered an MVP service to lead Shibuya past the Hannaryz.

The Sunrockers Big Man scored 29 points, scored 15 rebounds and made four steals. He shot 12-for-16 from the ground, including three dunks.

Shibuya’s Ryan Kelly ended up with 20 points and six assists. Captain Leo Vendrame added nine points for the Sunrockers (23-12).

David Simon had 21 points and nine rebounds for Kyoto (18-18). Julian Mavunga intervened with 18 points and nine assists, while Ryo Terashima scored eleven goals with five assists.

Evessa 76, Northern Happinets 72

In Osaka, Kensaku Tennichi’s team was 9-0 down to secure victory over Akita.

The big sprint, which was cut by a Hiromu Nakamura 3-hand, brought the Evessa with 1:39 in front 74-65.

Nakamura had the best 18 points on the team and Ira Brown and Takuya Hashimoto both scored 14 for Osaka (24-11). Richard Hendrix ended up with 12 points, 11 rebounds and six assists. Josh Harrellson met Hendrix’s Assist Total and pulled back eleven rebounds.

Justin Keenan led the Northern Happinets with 18 points and five assists. Nyika Williams had a game with 17 points and eight rebounds and Kadeem Coleby added 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Akita (13-23), who shot 37.8 percent off the ground, made 15 thefts.

Alvark 94, B-Corsairs 70

In Tachikawa, the two-time champions prevailed against Yokohama in the first three quarters and secured a victory.

The B-Corsairs (9-26) reached the last stanza at 73-46.

Alex Kirk paced 22 points in Alvark (27-9) and picked up nine boards. Seiya Ando had 18 points and six assists. Kevin Jones contributed 15 points while Zack Baranski, Yutaro Suda and Joji Takeuchi scored nine. Star Guard Daiki Tanaka, who was limited to two points in the 1: 7 shooting, set his mark with five rebounds, six assists, three steals and one block.

For Yokohama, James Southerland and Reginald Becton each had 13 points and Raita Akaho 10.

Tokyo dropped 21 out of 26 free throw attempts; Yokohama converted 6 out of 13.

Susanoo Magic 75, Albirex BB 60

In Matsue, Shimane Prefecture, Brian Qvale and Robert Carter produced doubles and Takuya Soma prevailed against Niigata with 20 points.

Qvale’s working day included 23 points, 10 boards and five templates. Carter had 19 points, 14 rebounds and three blocks.

The Susanoo Magic (11-25) prevailed against Albirex in the fourth game with 19-7.

Keita Imamura led Niigata (12-24) with 21 points and Nick Perkins scored 12.

Golden Kings 78, Grouses 60

In Tomigusuku, Okinawa Prefecture, Ryuichi Kishimoto had a team high of 15 points and De’Mon Brooks put Ryukyu in with 14 points and five wins over Toyama.

Jack Cooley added 12 points and 12 boards for the Golden Kings (22-12), while Narito Namizato handed out six assists.

In the Grouses (14-22) Leo Lyons was the top scorer with 17 points.