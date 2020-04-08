Levi ’s focus on keeping customers’ attention online while stores are closed

Subscribe to Outbreak. Daily articles on the coronavirus pandemic and its impact on the global business are compiled and delivered to your inbox free of charge.

With a very good holiday season, things were going on for Levi Strauss earlier this year.

The 167-year-old jeans manufacturer has benefited from a significant investment in the past few years in e-commerce infrastructure and technology, in-house stores, and products under the Chief of the Chipberg Executive.

Later, in mid-January, a coronavirus crisis that caused Levi Strauss to play in China occurred, and the same is now being done in North America and Europe.

Still, this crisis will be a catastrophic blow. For Levi Strauss, as is already the case for almost every retailer who does not sell essentials, Berg said that these large investments and strategic changes in the last few years have made this storm far more than competition. It helps you get through.

“There will be winners and losers here,” Barge told analysts Tuesday night, with Levi Strauss reporting a good quarterly performance for the quarter to February 23.

Revenue increased to $ 1.51 billion from $ 1.44 billion a year ago, exceeding analysts’ expectations. However, the rest of the year is uncertain, with Levi Strauss saying it has retracted its original forecasts and has kept US retail staff away.

In recent years, Levi Strauss has made significant efforts to modernize e-commerce and its own stores, while strengthening brand management, reducing exposure at U.S. department stores and taking over stores from overseas franchises. You. According to Bergh, direct sales to consumers now account for 40% of the total, and e-commerce has doubled from 2015.

And last year, with the positive movement diversifying away from department stores that had struggled for years before the pandemic, Levi Strauss began selling better targeted red tab jeans last year. The company is also increasing its sales at Wal-Mart and operates stores, but Macy’s, J.C. Penny and Coles are closed.

Bergh, a P & G alumni and current HP non-executive chairman, initially focused on technology to remove some pain from the coronavirus crisis in China, and is now looking forward to North America and Europe. You.

For example, in China, where almost all stores have been reopened, Levi Strauss has set up his own website to keep shoppers interested in the brand during lockdown and allow consumers to customize their Levi’s gear. Provided content you can do for yourself. According to Berg, China’s business is still below the previous year, but is improving weekly, and China’s e-commerce is on a pace to return to quarterly growth.

Another way Levi’s turned lemons into lemonades: Many music festivals were canceled this spring, so the company is called the Live 5:01 concert series in honor of the most iconic jeans models A unique month-long virtual music fest was held on Instagram. Each week, another artist wearing Levi’s is introduced. Recent performers include Snoop Dogg and Brett Young.

Relevancy is very important. Bergh expects that the North American and European markets will take longer to return to normal than China.

“In the west, the economic impact is likely to increase and unemployment is likely to increase,” he said.

One of the things that helped the Chinese company is to bring enough new products to stores quickly enough to interest shoppers. This is the result of the company’s rapid metabolism. Levi ’s does not have many seasonal products. 70% of Levi ’s products are classic core items. In other words, you don’t have to unload it by discounting when the store reopens. Bergh overturned the myth that people only buy nice tops because Zoom’s conference call doesn’t allow them to look down from the waist.

For now, Levi’s has been hitting retailers for decades, trying to overcome the biggest crisis of winning rivals. And that means maintaining customer attention.

“I don’t want them to remember Levi while they are at home,” he said.

. [TagsToTranslate] Levi Strauss