Levi Strauss exceeds the estimates, pulls the guide

Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) – Receive the better than expected quarterly report on Tuesday, but has withdrawn its full-year guide and warned that it will reevaluate dividend payments due to the severe economic downturn associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company reported diluted earnings of 40 cents in a $ 1.5 billion revenue share for its first fiscal quarter, which ended February 23. Analysts had expected 35 cents of share, on sales of $ 1.5 billion, based on a FactSet survey of 9 analysts.

In the same period a year ago, the company reported earnings of 38 cents a share of sales of $ 1.4 billion.

With Levi stores in the United States, Europe and much of Asia closed since mid-March, “the company’s negative impact on the company’s second quarter net revenues, income and cash flows should be materially significant,” he said. Levi Strauss in a statement.

The stock has fallen 44.6% since the last time the company reported earnings on January 30th.

“Given the substantial uncertainty introduced by the global spread of the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting economic impact, the company has withdrawn all the indications provided on January 30, 2020 and does not provide any further indications at this time,” said the statement.

For the year, analysts had forecast revenue of $ 5.4 billion.

Levi Strauss’ shares rose 21 cents, or 1.8%, to $ 12.22 in stock after midnight. Shares gained 9.8% in the ordinary session before the earnings report.

On broader markets, stocks closed lower after giving up early gains in the wake of Monday’s surge in equity values.

