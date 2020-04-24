Levi’s Partnered With New Stability for a New 1300 Sneaker

When you consider of Levi’s you’re wont to assume of denim. You are fewer, or not at all, inclined to associate the brand with … sneakers? As it turns out, not only does the model make a damn good pair of denims but a damn great pair of sneakers, as well, evidenced by their collaboration with New Harmony for a pair of constrained edition 1300s.

The sneakers just take the vintage silhouette of the 1300s (which celebrates is 35th anniversary this year) and adorns it with quintessential Levi’s accents, which includes a furry suede higher in caramel and, maybe the most amazing addition, White Oak’s Cone Mills White Oak XX52 denim (the same sort utilized to make Levi’s 501 jeans) as upper accents. The White Oak Cone Mills manufacturing facility shuttered in 2017, so the inclusion of their highly sought immediately after denim tends to make the sneakers all the far more unique — and at the time they’re gone, they’re long gone for very good.

In a natural way, thinking of the attract of the sneakers, they’re all but bought out. However if you come to feel you definitely cannot bear to dwell with no a pair, you can attempt your hand at discovering your measurement on StockX. Granted, you will be paying extra than the initial price tag, but they’re properly truly worth shelling out a several added bucks.

