Lewis Burton went missing Caroline Flack when he shares a painful photo

Lewis Burton shared a painful photo with him and his deceased girlfriend Caroline Flack.

The tennis player posted brief information about how the couple leans over to kiss their Instagram Stories, signing “I miss you” with a broken heart emoji.

Host Love Island and Lewis have been meeting since August 2019, before Caroline tragically took her life in February this year.

Since his death, Lewis pays homage to their couple’s love photos and messages about the deceased presenter.

“It’s been a month that I love and miss you so much, I never thought that one day I would never be able to see you or talk to you,” he wrote after her funeral in March.

“I wake up and think you will lie next to me or call you in a moment. It just doesn’t seem real. I wish I could kiss and hug you and say that everything will be all right.

The couple could not see each other until the end of the court proceedings (photo: mrlewisburton / Instagram)

“I am very grateful that I met you, I just want you to be proud. X “.

Lewis and Caroline were forbidden to see each other before their death until the end of the trial after she was arrested for assault after an argument between them in December.

The former Love Island host gave up her presentation responsibilities, and Laura Whitmore moved to the winter dating series and waited for a date in early March.

Caroline took her own life in February (photo: WireImage)

Lewis explained that he did not support accusations against his girlfriend.

Passing the message during the holidays, he wrote: “I was gutted that I could not spend Christmas with you.

“I want to repeat that I have never brought a case and asked for another release on bail, but no one listened to me. I want it all to end. “

The case against Caroline was officially closed by CPS 10 days after her death.

