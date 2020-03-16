Lewis Capaldi and Stereafaniki respond to criticism when playing arena concerts among coronaviruses fears

Lewis Capaldi and Stereafaniki defended their decision to play in huge arenas, pointing at the weekend amid health fears over the spread of the coronavirus.

As the outbreak of coronavirus, many countries are moving to quarantine, numerous concerts, tours, festivals and events were canceled for public safety – while the United Kingdom, is expected to soon ban all public events and meetings.

However, the sale of concert Capaldi before 11000th crowd in Aberdeen has been met with criticism – in particular the Council of Scotland to hold events and meetings of more than 500 people, to help cope with a pandemic, which plays a few hours later.

Capaldi, speaking to the crowd, said: “We probably karonavir Wash your fucking hands Aberdeen Wash your fucking hands…”

Across Europe: every house insulate to save lives.

Despite widespread criticism, the representative Capaldi has since defended the show, arguing that the measure is fully consistent with the recommendations of the parade and the Scottish Government.

“The last show touring the UK scene in Aberdeen on Sunday 15 March was held in full compliance with the recommendation document on mass gatherings, published by the Scottish Government in the 13 hours of the same day,” – said a spokesman for the NME. “The document states that the recommendations will be followed on Monday March 16, and” is not expected that it will have a significant impact on the spread COVID-19, and it was not his goal, “but it is directed to” remove pressure on public services, including ambulance service. “The organizers will cover the safety brigade, ambulance, health care and well-being, as a rule, and the venue provides further signs that emphasize the best hygiene practices during the event.

“We would like to thank everyone who visited trips to Aberdeen and other dates for the fact that Lewis greeted so warmly.”

Many also questioned the decision of Stereophonics to play their show at Cardiff’s Motorpoint Arena. After the group split shots from the concert on the social honey, a lot of fans from quarantine countries, such as Italy, Spain and other affected European countries, expressed their disappointment and anger.

“Guys … I live in France,” – he wrote one fan on Twitter. “I loved the staff and your music right from the start, but it is irresponsible. The virus spreads quickly and has no boundaries.”

Another added: “It is so selfish that people in the audience are unlikely to be at high risk (they are younger), but they can spread it to old friends, relatives and employees.”

Defending his decision, a spokesman for the group told NME: “Together with the other countries we have seen, on Thursday evening, Prime Minister and chief scientific and medical officer informed the nation about politics and government regarding parades coronavirus the UK Government’s position was that. that at this stage there was no need to ban the carrying of large public gatherings.

“Acting to these recommendations, we continued the last three shows of our tour of the UK on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, as well as many other activities of the entertainment industry.”

Morris also played a concert in London SSE Arena, Wembley, and his spokesman told the fans before the start of the event, why the show will go on.

“The latest government advice issued today, is that there is no restriction on mass gatherings and public events”, – they said. “Saturday is scheduled for the show” Morris “in the arena of Londons SSE and is ON. We invite all supporters to follow the recommendations of the Government, and stay home if you have symptoms of coronavirus or feel bad.”

Blossoms, IDLES and John Hopkins – one of the last names to transfer events and tours in the UK due to the pandemic.

Yesterday evening, the leading US stars such as Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift and Miley Cyrus, called on their supporters to stay at home and isolate themselves after the outbreak of the global karanavirusa. They follow Ariana Grande, which was previously called on supporters to take more seriously coronavirus pandemic.