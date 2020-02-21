[Lewis Capaldi announces added London O2 Arena clearly show – how to get tickets]

We will use your e mail deal with only for sending you newsletters. Make sure you see ourPrivateness Recognizefor details of your information protection rights Invalid Email

Lewis Capaldi has introduced a 2nd O2 Arena present owing to demand from customers.

The singer-songwriter will now headline the London venue on October 4.

Tickets for the originally declared show, on Oct two sold out in minutes when they went on sale this morning (February 21).

It can be part of his finale reveals as he wraps up a entire world tour in guidance of his massive debut album Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent.

The file-breaking debut was the greatest-selling album of 2019 and characteristics singles Anyone You Cherished, Just before You Go and Bruises. He just lately picked up the BRIT Award for Music of the Calendar year for A person You Beloved as well as Very best New Artist.

On the impending O2 Arena shows he tweeted: “Ending it with this show in circumstance my second album flops”.

If you want to get tickets for the final exhibits on his entire world tour you can locate out how underneath.

How to get tickets

Tickets for the new day are now on sale by using AXS.com, ticketmaster.co.uk or seetickets.com.

Tour dates