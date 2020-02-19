[lewis-capaldi-announces-his-most-important-headline-exhibit-to-day]

Lewis Capaldi has introduced his most significant headline present to date pursuing his victorious night at the BRIT Awards 2020 yesterday (February 18).

The Scottish singer/songwriter took property the awards for Tune Of The Yr and Finest New Artist in the course of very last night’s ceremony at The O2 in London.

Go through more: The Large Read – Lewis Capaldi: “I make jokes for the reason that I’m cozy with who I am”

Capaldi will return to The O2 on October 2 for his major headline gig to day, which is also established to be his ultimate stay date of 2020.

Tickets for Capaldi’s exhibit at The O2 in London go on normal sale at 11AM this Friday (February 21).

Lewis Capaldi (Picture: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Pictures)

The gig will sign up for Capaldi’s presently-introduced arena dates in staging the mental well being initiative LIVELIVE, which aims to present mental health support to enthusiasts “who like live tunes, nevertheless put up with from stress and anxiety and/or worry assaults whilst in fast paced concert environments”.

Each ticket to Capaldi’s upcoming tour includes a 50p donation which goes toward “providing a thoroughly experienced staff at venues who are expertly qualified and capable in assisting with worry, anxiety or any other typical mental well being enquiries fans may perhaps have”.

You can see Capaldi’s forthcoming Uk reside dates below.

March



2 – Manchester, O2 Apollo Offered OUT



3 – Manchester, O2 Apollo Sold OUT



5 – Glasgow, The SSE Hydro Marketed OUT



6 – Glasgow, The SSE Hydro Marketed OUT



eight – Dublin, 3Arena Bought OUT



9 – Dublin, 3Arena Marketed OUT



11 – Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena Sold OUT



12 – London, The SSE Arena Wembley Sold OUT



13 – London, The SSE Arena Wembley Bought OUT



15 – Aberdeen, P&J Are living Marketed OUT

June



12 – Isle Of Wight Festival



13 – Parklife Festival @ Heaton Park, Manchester



21 – Belsonic @ Ormeau Park, Belfast

July



2 – Lytham Competition



eight – Seems Of The Town @ Castlefield Bowl, Manchester



12 – TRNSMT Competition, Glasgow

Oct



two – London, O2 Arena

Through his acceptance speech for Tune of the 12 months, Capaldi explained to the viewers that his strike music ‘Someone You Loved’ is not about his ex-girlfriend Paige Turley — but was in fact prepared for his late grandmother.