[Lewis Capaldi announces London O2 Arena exhibit on Uk tour – how to get tickets]

Lewis Capaldi has announced a headline British isles arena tour for 2020.

The singer will execute at London’s O2 Arena on October 2.

They’re going to mark his most important headline demonstrates to day and follow up his bought-out operate this March.

This March he’ll accomplish dates in Manchester, Glasgow, Cardiff and two nights at Wembley Arena, which manufactured background as he was the very first artist to market out an arena tour in advance of the release of a debut album.

The two excursions will be in assist of his record-breaking debut album ‘Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent’.

On its release in Might very last year it became the speediest advertising album of 2019 and most important offering debut in eight yrs.

It attained variety one on the British isles Albums Chart and features strike singles ‘Someone You Loved’, ‘Before You Go’, ‘Bruises’ and ‘Hold Me Though You Wait’.

He also identified success in the US, reaching number one particular with ‘Someone You Loved’ and getting a Grammy nomination for Music of the 12 months.

He is also up for 4 BRIT Awards like Album of the Calendar year and Best New Artist at the 2020 ceremony.

You can find out how to get tickets down below.

How to get tickets

They go on sale at 11am on Friday February 21 by using AXS.com.

Tour dates

March two – Manchester, O2 Apollo

March 3 – Manchester, O2 Apollo

March 5 – Glasgow, The SSE Hydro

March 6 – Glasgow, The SSE Hydro

March eight – Dublin, 3Arena

March 11 – Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

March 12 – London, The SSE Arena Wembley

March 13 – London, The SSE Arena Wembley

March 15 – Aberdeen, The Celebration Complex

October two – London, O2 Arena