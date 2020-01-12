Lewis Capaldi, Charli XCX and Bruce Springsteen among the nominated artists

Lewis Capaldi, Charli XCX and Bruce Springsteen are among the stars competing for the BRIT Awards 2020.
The nominations were announced this afternoon (January 11) on a special television program that included a series of appearances by Mabel, Aitch, Freya Ridings, Dermot Kennedy and Liam Payne. The winners will be announced next month at the annual awards ceremony, which takes place on February 18 at London’s The O2.
Lewis Capaldi and Dave are the most nominated artists this year, with four nods each. Both the singer of “Someone You Loved” and the rapper of “Location” are awarded in the categories “Male Solo Artist of the Year”, “Song of the Year”, “Best New Artist” and “MasterCard Album of the Year”.
Sam Fender in the running for the best new artist, competing against Aitch, Mabel, Lewis Capaldi and Dave. Stormzy and Mabel each have three nominations.
The full list of nominees is as follows:
Male solo Artist of the year
Dave
Harry Styles
Lewis Capaldi
Michael Kiwanuka
Stormy
Solo artist of the year
Charli XCX
FKA branches
Freya Ridings
Mabel
Mahalia
Song of the year
AJ Tracey – Ladbroke Grove
Calvin Harris and Rag’n’Bone Man – “Giant”
Dave feat. Burna Boy – ‘Location’
Ed Sheeran feat. Justin Bieber – “I don’t care”
Lewis Capaldi – “Someone You Loved”
Mabel – “Don’t Call Me”
Mark Ronson feat. Miley Cyrus – “Nothing Breaks Like A Heart”
Sam Smith feat. Normani – “Dance with a Stranger”
Stormzy – “Vossi Bop”
Tom Walker – “Just You and Me”
Group of the year
Cold game
Bastille
bring me The Horizon
D-Block Europe
foal
Best new artist
Aitch
Dave
Lewis Capaldi
Mabel
Sam Fender
International male solo artist
Bruce Springsteen
Burna boy
Post Malone
Tyler, the creator
Dermot Kennedy
International solo artist
Ariana Grande
Billie Eilish
Camila cabello
Lana Del Rey
Lizzo
Mastercard album of the year
Dave – “Psychodrama”
Harry Styles – “Fine Line”
Lewis Capaldi – “Divinely uninspired on a hellish scale”
Michael Kiwanuka – Kiwanuka
Stormzy – “The head is heavy”
Jack Whitehall has been confirmed for the third time to host the BRIT Awards 2020. The first winner of this year’s event was announced last month. Celeste was named the 2020 BRITs Rising Star winner after being nominated with Joy Crookes and Beababadoobee.