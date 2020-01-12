Lewis Capaldi, Charli XCX and Bruce Springsteen among the nominated artists

Loading...

Lewis Capaldi, Charli XCX and Bruce Springsteen are among the stars competing for the BRIT Awards 2020.

The nominations were announced this afternoon (January 11) on a special television program that included a series of appearances by Mabel, Aitch, Freya Ridings, Dermot Kennedy and Liam Payne. The winners will be announced next month at the annual awards ceremony, which takes place on February 18 at London’s The O2.

Lewis Capaldi and Dave are the most nominated artists this year, with four nods each. Both the singer of “Someone You Loved” and the rapper of “Location” are awarded in the categories “Male Solo Artist of the Year”, “Song of the Year”, “Best New Artist” and “MasterCard Album of the Year”.

Sam Fender in the running for the best new artist, competing against Aitch, Mabel, Lewis Capaldi and Dave. Stormzy and Mabel each have three nominations.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zABLecsR5UE (/ embed)

The full list of nominees is as follows:

Male solo Artist of the year

Dave

Harry Styles

Lewis Capaldi

Michael Kiwanuka

Stormy

Solo artist of the year

Charli XCX

FKA branches

Freya Ridings

Mabel

Mahalia

Song of the year

AJ Tracey – Ladbroke Grove

Calvin Harris and Rag’n’Bone Man – “Giant”

Dave feat. Burna Boy – ‘Location’

Ed Sheeran feat. Justin Bieber – “I don’t care”

Lewis Capaldi – “Someone You Loved”

Mabel – “Don’t Call Me”

Mark Ronson feat. Miley Cyrus – “Nothing Breaks Like A Heart”

Sam Smith feat. Normani – “Dance with a Stranger”

Stormzy – “Vossi Bop”

Tom Walker – “Just You and Me”

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JpGKWUdRnXE (/ embed)

Group of the year

Cold game

Bastille

bring me The Horizon

D-Block Europe

foal

Best new artist

Aitch

Dave

Lewis Capaldi

Mabel

Sam Fender

International male solo artist

Bruce Springsteen

Burna boy

Post Malone

Tyler, the creator

Dermot Kennedy

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DyDfgMOUjCI (/ embed)

International solo artist

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish

Camila cabello

Lana Del Rey

Lizzo

Mastercard album of the year

Dave – “Psychodrama”

Harry Styles – “Fine Line”

Lewis Capaldi – “Divinely uninspired on a hellish scale”

Michael Kiwanuka – Kiwanuka

Stormzy – “The head is heavy”

Jack Whitehall has been confirmed for the third time to host the BRIT Awards 2020. The first winner of this year’s event was announced last month. Celeste was named the 2020 BRITs Rising Star winner after being nominated with Joy Crookes and Beababadoobee.