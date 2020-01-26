Lewis Capaldi drunk compares the Grammy nomination with Chicken Parm

Lewis Capaldi compared his very first Grammy nomination to “eating a whole chicken” and feeling like a “big bloated boy looking at Game of Thrones”.

The singer of “Someone You Loved” was on the red carpet in LA this weekend when a reporter asked him what it felt like to receive the nomination.

“You know what? If I could describe it, it’s like imagining eating a whole chicken parmesan,” replied Capaldi. “Imagine eating a whole chicken parmesan. Lying down. What’s on TV? Game of Thrones. Before it was done.

“You lie there. Your stomach is bloated. The TV is on. And you think,” You know what? This is life.’

“You don’t think about going to the bathroom later – which won’t be nice after the chicken garden – but you lie there and think,” You know what, that’s it. “And that’s how I feel. I feel like a big bloated boy watching Game of Thrones.

“But full of love. Not chicken parm. Do you know what i’m saying “Added Capaldi.

Former One Direction singer Niall Horan, who is currently promoting his new solo album, replied to the post: “I’m on tour with this guy. Help.”

Earlier this month (January 14), Capaldi spoke about his ex-girlfriend featured in the latest Love Island series. He was not told in advance that she would be a candidate.

The Scottish singer-songwriter said “it would have been nice to have a head up” and joked that his ex, Paige Turley, should share all the winnings with him.

In a radio interview with The Edge NZ, the 23-year-old star said, “The price is £ 50,000, and I want to say,” Well, listen. They asked you to do it right. I’m not saying I’m the reason, I’m … pushing two giants. “