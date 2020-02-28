lewis-capaldi-prospects-looking-at-&-leeds-pageant-2020-line-up-additions

Lewis Capaldi is between the most up-to-date additions to the Reading & Leeds Festival 2020 line-up.

This year’s festivals will be held from August 28-30. Stormzy, Liam Gallagher and Rage Versus The Device will headline the primary levels across the 3 times.

Capaldi is the most recent major title to be part of the escalating Looking through & Leeds invoice. He’ll perform at Reading through on Friday August 28 just ahead of Migos, prior to heading to Leeds to complete on the Major Phase the subsequent day (August 29).

@LewisCapaldi joins the #RandL20 line-up!! 🎉 +10 other new artists: @100gecs + @belakoband + @cleopatrickband + @Jauzofficial + @KOVENuk + @LDevineMusic + @realmostack + @MsBanks + @sofitukker + @thesubways + Many much more to occur! 🎪 Tickets on sale now https://t.co/se3B02oFyj pic.twitter.com/n8llsmiPDJ — Studying & Leeds Fest (@OfficialRandL) February 28, 2020

10 additional acts have also been added to the line-up right now (February 28), with The Subways, Ms Financial institutions, MoStack, L Devine, Cleopatrick, Belako, JAUZ, 100 Gecs, Koven and Sofi Tukker all becoming confirmed for this year’s festivals.

More functions are established to be declared before long. Weekend and working day tickets for Examining & Leeds 2020 are on sale now from below.

Capaldi just lately sold out two shows at The O2 in London, which are set for October 2 and 4.

“We just offered out two evenings at the O2 Arena in London in one next,” Capaldi wrote in gratitude to his supporters. “20,000 of us each and every night time fuckkkk. I have no words and phrases. Thank you all so considerably.”

Capaldi picked up two BRIT Awards — for Greatest New Artist and Track of the Yr — at the 2020 ceremony previously this thirty day period.