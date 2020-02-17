[lewis-capaldi-says-he-wants-to-do-the-next-‘james-bond’-topic-song]

Lewis Capaldi has disclosed that he would be intrigued in penning the future James Bond concept tune.

Browse much more: The Major Read through – Lewis Capaldi: “I make jokes since I’m comfortable with who I am”

The ‘Someone You Loved’ singer designed the revelation just after speaking about Billie Eilish‘s new Bond theme, ‘No Time To Die’.

Generated by her brother Finneas, Eilish released her very-anticipated concept for the 25th James Bond film, No Time To Die last week. It options Johnny Marr on guitar, plus orchestral arrangements by Hans Zimmer and Matt Dunkley.

“I assume her and her brother Finneas have carried out an exceptional job,” Capaldi stated of the tune (by using Metro British isles).

<noscript><iframe allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="392" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/GB_S2qFh5lU?feature=oembed" title="Billie Eilish - No Time To Die (Audio)" width="696"></noscript>

The ‘Before You Go’ hitmaker then discovered that he would be up for possessing a go at carrying out the up coming Bond theme himself if he’s not “completely irrelevant” by then.

“I’m not certain how good I’d be at the whole kind of brooding, mysterious… I do not know how fantastic I would be at that thinking about what I’m like as a particular person but I think they’ve performed a really fantastic career on it,” he stated.

“So yeah, of course it’d be amazing, probably the following 1 if I’m not fully irrelevant by then, which could transpire.”

Final month, Lewis Capaldi said that he was mistaken for a seat-filler all through this year’s Grammys ceremony.

Capaldi was in attendance at the awards bash in LA just after getting nominated for Music of the Calendar year for his observe ‘Someone You Loved’.