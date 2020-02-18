[lewis-capaldi-suggests-that-‘someone-you-loved’-is-not-about-ex-girlfriend-paige-turley]

Lewis Capaldi has denied that his hit single ‘Someone You Loved’ is about his ex-girlfriend and Appreciate Island contestant Paige Turley, inspite of general public perception.

Alternatively, Capaldi discovered that the solitary is in fact about his grandmother, who died shortly just before he wrote the music.

Talking to V Audio in Australia, Capaldi reported: “The track is not about a lady who I was in a passionate romantic relationship with, it’s about my grandmother, who is lifeless. Fuck.”

He continued: “I was kind of writing for the album and I imagined the album was completed. I experienced this little matter in my head like ‘You could test just performing a single extra.’ And I did check out and do one particular more for like a few months and absolutely nothing was coming. And then one particular working day I sat at my piano, right after the demise, and I sat down and began messing all-around.”

Capaldi said he in the beginning planned on conserving the track for his 2nd album, then joked: “Thank fuck I never ever did that, due to the fact my vocation would have been an absolute fucking tailspin. I would have flopped tough.”

‘Someone You Loved’ earned Capaldi a nomination for Track Of The Year at the Grammys, an accolade he drunkenly in comparison to “eating a complete chicken parm”.

Right after the ceremony, which observed Capaldi overlook out on the prize to Billie Eilish‘s ‘Bad Guy’, he claimed that at one place he was mistaken for a seat-filler.

Meanwhile, the Scottish singer claimed yesterday that he’s eager to history the future James Bond theme, presented he’s not “completely irrelevant” by then.