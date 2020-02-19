[lewis-capaldi-tops-the-winners-of-the-brit-2020-awards]

WENN / Phil Lewis

The singer of & # 39 Someone You Cherished & # 39 He qualified prospects the bundle by having household two prestigious trophies at the 40th once-a-year British tunes awards ceremony at the O2 Arena in London.

Lewis Capaldi He was a double winner at the Brit Awards in London on Tuesday, February 18, 2020.

The Scottish singer / songwriter picked up the trophy for Best New Artist and the honor of the Music of the Year for his success "An individual You Loved", which he executed at the starting of the ceremony at The O2 Arena.

Meanwhile, the British rapper Dave& # 39 s "Psychodrama", he gained the honor of the British Album of the calendar year months just after his Mercury Tunes Prize 2019 award, and Stormzy beat Capaldi and Dave to get the British Male Solo Artist award, with Mabel named finest British feminine solo artist, and Ponies Bringing household the BRIT to the ideal British team.

Billie eilish Y Tyler the creator The intercontinental artist Gongs took property.

The highlights of the night bundled Eilish's new James Bond concept, "No time to die", a combine of 10-minute hits from Stormzy, and sets by Mabel, who opened the demonstrate, and Harry Kinds. Rock Veteran Rod Stewart reunited with his survivor Faces bandmates, Ronnie Wooden Y Kenney Jones, to close the ceremony.

The whole checklist of winners is: