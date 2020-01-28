Lewis Capaldi was mistaken for a Grammys filler that is a mood

Of course, all of the people at the Grammys had to be mistaken for a seat warmer for rent Lewis Capaldi, There is literally no one to whom this would happen, and no one to turn around and laugh at it and take it as fast as my favorite Scottish treasure.

While enjoying his first outing on the night of the music industry, casually competing for the song of the year for “Someone You Loved,” Lewis apparently was approached by a woman who agreed to take his place because she thought he was a fountain pen for a celebrity who went to the bathroom.

A lady from the Grammys just showed up and offered to take my place because she thought I was one of the people sitting on the chairs to fill them up when someone gets up to go to the bathroom ??? ?????? ????????????? #GRAMMYs

– Lewis Capaldi (@LewisCapaldi) January 27, 2020

A simple misunderstanding, actually. Could have happened to anyone.

Seat fillings are not uncommon – apparently they have been used by Grammys and other high profile awards since donkey years. It is important that the space is always well filled when someone has to go on stage or stand on stage for a performance. That’s why some crowd shots look like they are full of regular jewelry that hugs the celebrities of the big names.

Oh my god what! I know right?!?!?

Lewis was dressed in true Lewis Capaldi fashion for the event, and with his probably unbrushed hair and delightfully smooth face, he was the real treasure and shit of the world, so I can almost forgive that poor girl thought he was a rent -a crowd. He certainly doesn’t see himself in the same relationship as some of his colleagues and definitely doesn’t go to the top in his award ceremony package.

All the guy wants is a pint at the bar and maybe cuddling with a few music friends and maybe posing for a few photos on the red carpet like this:

Lewis Capaldi must be an integral part of every red carpet #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/ZgpSCSRCud

– Lisa McLoughlin (@itslisamc) January 26, 2020

Maybe make some live tweets from the Dunnies before the awards start:

#GRAMMYs BABY !!! pic.twitter.com/iEqZHkTNnp

– Lewis Capaldi (@LewisCapaldi) January 26, 2020

And for those who play at home, yes, he got his pint at the bar after the Grammys was sung by Camila cabello. Shawn Mendes, and Niall HoranAnd finally a snuff and / or a casual snog with both Niall Horan and YUNGBLUD – A totally divinely inspired evening. I just have to keep going.

Well, Grammy’s night was crazy. @LewisCapaldi @NiallOfficial @Camila_Cabello @ShawnMendes pic.twitter.com/h9zLdB9K9x

– Shane Gillen (@ItsGillen) January 27, 2020