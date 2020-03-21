Lewis Hamilton detects isolation but has “zero coronavirus symptoms, cit; – Up News Info

% MINIFYHTMLdebb319efbe92bb8cbd4dd8e99a700d611%

Lewis Hamilton has revealed he has been isolating himself since the cancellation of the Australian GP, ​​but he has “zero coronavirus symptoms, despite coming in contact with two celebrities who later tested positive for the virus.

Before heading to Melbourne for what should have been the opening of the 2020 season, the six-time F1 World Champion was at a charity event in London alongside actor Idris Elba and Sophie Trudeau (wife of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau), who two confirmed that they had contracted coronavirus.

But Hamilton says he “feels healthy,” and has no symptoms, though he has not been tested for the virus since March 4 because “people need more than I do.”

“There was speculation about my health as I was at an event where two people later tested positive for coronavirus,” Hamilton posted on social media.

“I’ve wanted to let you know I’m good, feeling healthy and exercising twice a day. I have no symptoms, and now it’s been 17 days since I saw Sophie and Idris. I’ve been in touch with Idris and happy to hear he’s okay.

“I spoke to my doctor and double-checked if he needed to be tested, but the truth is that there is a limited amount of tests available and there are people who need more than me, especially when he was not showing any symptoms at all. “

1:55 Sky Sports F1 commentator David Croft offers an update on what’s happening in Formula One.

Hamilton added that she had been isolated as a precaution.

“So what I’ve done is keep myself isolated last week, actually since the practice was canceled last Friday and kept my distance from people.”

“The most important thing everyone can do is stay positive, distance themselves socially to the best of their ability, isolate if necessary and wash their hands regularly with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

“Thank you for all the messages. I’m sending positivity and love from afar.”

The Australian GP was canceled after a member of the McLaren team tested positive for coronavirus. Events in Bahrain and Vietnam, Zandvoort and Barcelona have since been postponed, with the world-famous Monkey GP expired.

F1 has launched an Esot Virtual Grand Prix series to replace F1’s suspended racing due to the coronavirus crisis.