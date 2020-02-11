Lewis Hamilton teases the image of the helmet in 2020 when Mercedes was able to make the six-time world champion the richest Formula 1 driver of all time

Lewis Hamilton took a look at his helmet for the 2020 Formula 1 season as he prepares for contract negotiations with Mercedes.

Shortly after the Brackley-based team unveiled the colors for the new season with the logo of the new sponsor Ineos, Hamilton posted a photo of his possible helmet on Instagram.

On the helmet is a picture of the statue of Christ the Redeemer, which has a purple and pink decoration. Hamilton asks the fans to vote on the color scheme.

Hamilton teased his new helmet design on Instagram

Which helmet Hamilton chose for the 2020 season could be the last one he wears as a Mercedes driver, as he has no contract at the end of the year and has been associated with a shock absorber for Ferrari.

However, Mercedes is ready to break the bank to make the six-time world champion the richest Formula 1 driver in history.

It was suspected that his next contract, which could prove to be the last in the sport, could bring him almost an incredible £ 60 million a year – an increase of £ 20 million a year over his current contract.

The feast for the eyes plays against the background of Mercedes mother Daimler, who is reportedly preparing to cut up to 15,000 jobs.

Mercedes boss and team boss Toto Wolff, who announced that he has not spoken to his star driver in two months, said: “You have to respect that a sporty superstar has limited ability at the height of his skills and at the height of his career lifetime in which he can earn this kind of super money.

Hamilton aims to win a record-breaking seventh world championship this season

“We respect that and we respect the contribution Lewis makes to Mercedes on and off the track.

“Likewise, Lewis has always made sure that we are Mercedes and that there are certain financial realities that are important to us.

“The money side has never been a sticking point [in previous contracts]. It was more about freedom and his projects.

“We have to see what does it best. We want the best in qualifying on Saturday and in the race on Sunday and that will always be my main focus. “

Hamilton will get the first taste of the Mercedes, which he hopes will lead him to the seventh World Championship at a hidden event in Silverstone on Friday.

Mercedes unveiled its new livery on last year’s W10. The car for 2020 will be presented on February 14th

The Mercedes agreement with Ineos means that the petrochemical giant’s logo can be seen on the paintwork for 2020

Like Hamilton, the future of Mercedes is uncertain as the German manufacturer will only be officially committed to the sport after this year.

“We like the Formula 1 platform, but at the same time we are negotiating with the rights holder and things have to be clarified,” said Wolff.

“It’s an ongoing process with a complicated set of contracts, and it takes time. The devil is in the details. “

Mercedes rival Ferrari will present their new car in Italy on Tuesday before the first winter test takes place in Barcelona next week. The season begins on March 15 in Melbourne.