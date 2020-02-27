[lewis-richardson-drafted-in-for-staff-gb-as-sammy-lee-is-dominated-out-of-tokyo-2020-qualifier]

RINGSIDE 27/02/2020

Lewis Richardson will box for Terrific Britain in the middleweight category at the Boxing Road to Tokyo Qualifying occasion in London after Wales’ Sammy Lee was compelled to withdraw via injuries.

It usually means the Colchester middleweight will have the prospect to qualify for Tokyo 2020 when the motion gets underway at the Copper Box Arena on the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in London from 14-24 March 2020.

Tickets for the occasion are on sale now at https://see.tickets/boxingroadtotokyo with price ranges starting at £5 (£2.50 concessions) for many of the classes at the major Olympic boxing party to choose area in England since the 2012 Olympic Video games.

Lee was compelled to pull-out immediately after sustaining an injury to ligaments in his shoulder. GB Boxing has consulted with a top Consultant in this space and the injury does not need operation, so Lee will keep on being in camp at GB Boxing exactly where he will be treated by the medical team.

GB Boxing’s Efficiency Director, Rob McCracken explained: “This is incredibly disappointing news for Sammy just after he labored so tricky to get picked at middleweight.

“Sammy’s poor luck opens the door for Lewis Richardson who is our reserve at this pounds and has been in fantastic variety recently. He won the exam party in Tokyo in October and was superb in the recent instruction camp in Kazakhstan exactly where he acquitted himself pretty nicely against some prime-class boxers.”

Richardson, 22, has been element of the GB Boxing squad for two a long time. He will have to have to access the very last 6 at the Boxing Street to Tokyo qualifier in London to gain himself a put at the Olympic Video games.

If he does not make the past 6 there is a 2nd a final qualifying opportunity at Boxing Street to Tokyo in Paris in May perhaps 2020. Lee is predicted to appear back again into rivalry to be selected for this celebration and would be up-from Richardson and the other middleweights in the GB Boxing squad, Mark Dickinson and Sean Lazzerini.

Boxing Street to Tokyo in London is an IOC event which is supported by funding from the National Lottery and The Mayor of London and will be delivered in association with a vary of companions including United kingdom Activity, GB Boxing, the British Olympic Affiliation (BOA) and the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.