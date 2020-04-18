Lewis’s son serves in the USNS Comfort to combat COVID-19

Posted: Apr 17, 2020 / 04:53 PM EDT / Updated: Apr 17, 2020 / 05:22 PM EDT

MANHATTAN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Believe U.S. naval forces Navy continues to fight COVID-19, one of the Upstate New York warriors serving on the front lines.

Lewis County native Ian Murphy always knew he wanted to serve our community and join the U.S. Navy.

“I loved the garden. I love helping people. The reason I joined the military, the military as a Corps, was to help people, ”said Ian Murphy, US Dental Medicine Specialist at USNS Comfort.

His interest in serving began immediately in his hometown where he worked as a Lewis County EMT member and Search & Rescue team. The experience put Murphy on the road right after high school.

Fast-forward two years after taking the oath of allegiance, Murphy is one of 1,200 employees working at USNS Comfort.

“I know when the health sector is joined and joining the military field, we will be in the front line of action. Anyway, this caught the city and the entire world on alert. So, I’m glad to be a part of it. I am very happy to be doing my part, however that may be this fight, ”Murphy said.

Its mission is to provide food for patients and sailors, a way to provide comfort and care to everyone involved.

“Every morning when we get up, we start the morning for the patients, and we do that for each meal. We go from hospital to hospital, ICU to ICU, and do the same to ensure that all patients get the right nutrition and nutrition they need to stay healthy. nice, ”Murphy explained.

At a difficult time, Murphy says he remembers his intentions, the reasons for his fight.

It’s just to see people smile. People’s smiling faces bring me so much joy. I enjoy the fact that I help my people, my country or wherever I can. We are fighting this and we will go through this, and everyone wants to continue to do their part every day so we can get rid of this.

Ian Murphy, Hospital Hospital, USNS Comfort

Murphy, a great example of the Navy’s values: honor, courage and commitment.

HMSN Murphy wanted to serve in the Navy during their junior year. I remember the first time he came into the office. He was finishing his first year, and he didn’t know the senior. He was looking for options to work alongside sailors like medicine. Prior to the shoe industry, he was a future marine model. It is not uncommon to see her encourage her colleagues to sail during training. He even invited his friends and classmates to enroll! It is uncommon to meet a person of his age who has the intention of serving their community. Thank you for seeing my sailors perform on the boat. They are fulfilling, and doing great things there. It is people who like him make my job as a Navy Advisor very rewarding.

Petty Officer Copp, Murphy’s Recruiter, Watertown U.S. Navy Recruiting Station

The comfort of the USNS is one of the world’s largest Navy cruise ships with over 1,000 vessels. In all infectious diseases, the fleet has partnered with the New York City Javits Center, which can accommodate another 2,500 patients.

I know things are threatening now, but Lewis County Search & Rescue and other New York providers are doing a fantastic job and I appreciate all the hard work. I hope everyone in the health department recognizes the great work they are doing now, as well as those outside the medical field, and their constant support in what we do is valuable and we appreciate for his sake.

Ian Murphy

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow Adrienne Smith on Twitter @AdrienneSmithTV.

. (tagToTranslate) coronavirus