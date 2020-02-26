lexi-altobelli-will-get-internship-at-sports-activities-agent’s-oc-based-mostly-firm,-satisfying-kobe-bryant’s-would-like

LOS ANGELES — Baseball superagent Scott Boras will develop an internship for the teenage daughter of John Altobelli, satisfying a want that Kobe Bryant had expressed on the morning of the tragic helicopter crash that took the lives of Altobelli and his youngest daughter, as properly as Bryant, his daughter Gianna and 5 other individuals final month.

In an email to ABC7, a spokesperson for the Newport Seashore-dependent Boras Company verified that 16-12 months-previous Lexi Altobelli will be interning at the corporation.

All through Monday’s memorial service for the Bryants at Staples Centre, Lakers normal supervisor Rob Pelinka informed the story of texting with the NBA legend just minutes ahead of his dying in the Calabasas crash.

Even though en route to the Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks, Bryant contacted Pelinka to see whether or not he had ties to a baseball agent for the reason that he wished to set up his friend’s daughter with an internship.

Lakers GM Rob Pelinka remembers multi-faceted Kobe Bryant as close friend, spouse and ‘world’s biggest dad‘

He was referring to John Altobelli, the Orange Coast College baseball coach.

“Kobe’s last human activity was heroic,” Pelinka stated. “He preferred to use his system to bless and form another’s everyday living.”

Pelinka then arrived at out to Boras about a doable placement for Lexi in the days just after Bryant’s death.