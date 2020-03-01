Lexi Jayde Drops Emotional New Track ‘If I Seriously Appreciate You’ – Watch the Lyric Video!

Lexi Jayde is below with a lovely new track identified as “If I Truly Enjoy You” – and you’re gonna require tissues.

The singer debuted her new song and lyric video on Friday (February 28).

“I desire you would keep me / I wish you would convey to me how you feel,” she sings. “Want you to demonstrate me / If just about anything remaining in this is authentic. / ‘Cause, probably, I’m worried to / See you dancing on your personal / If I actually enjoy you / I’ll allow you go.”

“Woke up to the most awesome messages 💚,” Lexi shared on Instagram. “Glad persons are loving and relating to this song. place my full heart into this.”

Watch the lyric video now! You can also download the observe on Apple Music.

Listen to Lexi Jayde‘s first original track “Whatever” as perfectly if you have not but.

LEXI JAYDE ▸ “If I Seriously Enjoy You” (unique track)

