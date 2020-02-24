[Lexington girl loses over 100 kilos many thanks to neighborhood nonprofit]

Lexington, S.C. (WOLO) — We’re pretty much two comprehensive months into 2020, and there is a probability that you have supplied up on your New Year’s Resolution. Specifically if it was to shed body weight. But there is 1 Lexington woman whose body weight loss tale might inspire you.

Patsy Banco missing just about 100 kilos, and has managed to continue to keep that fat off. She mentioned that is the toughest aspect. She’s a member of a nearby chapter of TOPS (Consider Lbs . Off Sensibly), which is a nonprofit instruction and guidance group.

“Losing pounds is so a lot far more than stepping on a scale,” reported Banco.

Each individual Tuesday early morning, Banco and her TOPS members meet and help each individual other with their body weight reduction aims. The body weight loss targets are identified by a medical professional, and TOPS presents assistance.

“You can get in touch with a member anytime and say ‘I’m floundering these days, what can you assistance me with? What do you recommend I do?’ And that just variety of rebuilds your enthusiasm and will get you began on a entire new essential,” explained Banco.

Though she’s been a member of TOPS for a long time, Banco struggled to strike her objective weight and retain it off. But a most cancers diagnosis modified every thing.

“Three a long time ago, I was diagnosed with pancreatic most cancers. So I stand prior to you now as a survivor,” claimed Banco. “And I made the decision, of this is my start out. This is my opportunity. So I proceed to retain it off.”

She stated losing the weight has been daily life changing.

“I was capable to get down to the place I could in shape in a person leg of the pants I employed to dress in,” she mentioned. “It is a thoroughly different lifestyle. Definitely is, a thoroughly various daily life when you get the pounds off.”

Banco encourages everybody to choose that leap to living a healthier daily life.

“It can take commitment. But in just TOPS, you get the guidance to maintain your determination likely. If I can do it, any one can do it,” claimed Banco.

There are 40 TOPS chapters in South Carolina. Last calendar year, associates dropped a blended four,357 pounds. If you think TOPS may possibly be what’s lacking in your excess weight reduction journey, simply click listed here for information on how to come across a neighborhood chapter.