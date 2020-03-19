Lexington in London closed “indefinitely” because of the pandemic coronavirus

Lexington in London closed its doors until coronavirus pandemic will not be lost.

Music venue, which last week took part in sympathy Teme Impala and Sleaford Mods, decided in the light of the request of the Prime Minister, Boris Johnson earlier this week that people avoided visiting pubs, clubs and theaters.

Share on Facebook staff places the ad, they said, was “very closely monitoring the global pandemic over the past few weeks, and our position has always been to do what we believe to be the safest of all our employees and customers.”

In the light of the flash karanavirusa venue said that they “will remain closed for an indefinite period.”

The statement added: “We will continue to closely monitor the situation, we will seek to transfer as many concerts, and when the time comes to re-open, we will be happy to welcome everyone back for a well earned drink and dance.

“For those who have tickets to concerts until March and April you can get compensation from the point of purchase. In the meantime, stay strong, stay healthy and be happy. Our thoughts are with all, and we will miss you. “

Meanwhile, the owners Leadmill in Sheffield sell at auction a few items to help pay the salaries of employees in times of crisis.

Chris Martin, Bono and U2 singer Christine And The Queens – among a number of artists who have either performed on the Internet or placed songs to cheer up fans during karanavirusa flash.

On Monday (March 16) Youngblood also put many hours of play in Los Angeles, where he played in an empty room. NME gave a show four stars, writing: “It feels vital, generous acts of kindness and hope that it is important now.”