Lexus GX460 can handle a number of upgrades – Boston Herald

SUVs with seven passengers are clear what large families want to meet all their passenger and freight needs.

Consider the anomaly: the people who want a luxury vehicle, but also want to sit up and have the off-road capabilities of a jeep? Bingo – the Lexus GX460.

For years, Lexus has pushed its flagship with seven passengers, the GX460, and its smaller brother or sister, our recently tested Toyota 4Runner. Despite the low production numbers of the GX460, Lexus strives to create luxury and class in its flagship, while confirming that quantity is not its priority. Off-road driving without sacrificing luxury is their top focus. The small number of consumers in this market is precisely why the Lexus GX is still on the market today.

The Lexus GX460 monster SUV offers a truck-style chassis with a full frame, with a superstructure. The raised point of entry states that this SUV might as well be a truck while delivering an exceptionally smooth ride from its Kinetic Dynamic Suspension System. In off-road mode, the GX460 automatically locks the brake assistant and has a faster throttle response, but the ride is much stiffer.

A luxurious, spacious and spacious interior is the status quo in the GX460, with the ultra-smooth leather interior from Lexus and a familiar unattractive infotainment system that really needs to be renewed. Just like with the 4Runner, the infotainment is clear against competitive, larger infotainment systems.

Although the Lexus safety system is standard on the GX460, it still seems to be dated compared to others such as Volvo and BMW.

With the renewal of 2020 we saw a revitalized spindle grille and overdue triple headlights. However, the GX has no external start option from the remote control, which even the Jeep Wrangler has.

The seven-passenger colossus is powered by a 4.6-liter V8 engine of 301 hp (329 lb.ft.) that is adequately coupled to a six-speed automatic transmission. Suitable for the job would be an understatement. Full-time four-wheel drive is also standard.

Although the Lexus GX460 is heavy and large, although semi-luxurious and clean, the competition is fierce – the Range Rover Sport keeps offroad better and the Lincoln Navigator and BMW X5 show more luxury on the inside.

The fuel-guzzling GX460 was considerably low at 15 mpg city and 19 highway; we received a disappointing 16.4 on a one-week test with the really good looking extras delivered via a $ 2,000 Sport Design package. It is still pretty good in this category with limited consumers and virtually no competition.

We are looking forward to a new overall renewal, soon because the GX460 does not outweigh the limited competition in the off-road category and can certainly make some notes of the huge competition in the luxury department for the price it is in.

List price: $ 64,265.

MPG: 15 city / 19 highway

As tested: $ 71,240

As tested MPG: 16.4 combined