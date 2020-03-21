Leyton Orient staging 128-workforce FIFA tournament to elevate money for EFL golf equipment amid coronavirus pandemic

1 Accrington Stanley vs Wycombe Wanderers
2 Leyton Orient vs Lokomotiv Moscow
3 Reading through vs Crystal Palace
4 DC United vs Celta Vigo
5 Stevenage vs Blackpool
6 Norwich City vs Fleetwood Town
7 Conventional Liege vs Bolton Wanderers
8 AS Fiorentina vs Nottingham Forest
9 Walsall vs AS Roma
10 Huddersfield vs Middlesbrough
11 Central Coastline Mariners vs Shamrock Rovers
12 Plymouth Argyle vs ESTAC Troyes
13 Aston Villa vs VVV-Venlo
14 Hibernian vs Millwall
15 Sheffield United vs Carlisle United
16 Peterborough United vs Exeter Metropolis
17 AFC Wimbledon vs West Ham United
18 Manchester City vs KV Kortrijk
19 Cork City vs Ross County
20 Djugarden Fotboll vs PSV Eindhoven
21 Benfica vs Swindon Town
22 Newcastle United vs Gillingham
23 Bristol Rovers vs Southend United
24 Orlando Pirates vs FC Sion
25 West Bromwich Albion vs AFC Ajax
26 Mansfield Town vs KAA Gent
27 Colchester United vs Rotherham United
28 Preston North Close vs Doncaster Rovers
29 Sydney vs Barnsley
30 Grimsby City vs Motherwell
31 Burton Albion vs Sligo Rovers
32 Adelaide United vs Wolves
33 Oxford United vs FC Nordsjaelland
34 Lorient vs KV Mechelen
35 Crawley Town vs RKC Waalwijk
36 RB Salzburg vs Derby County
37 Stoke Metropolis vs Blackburn Rovers
38 Forest Green Rovers vs Northampton Town
39 Brentford vs St Mirren
40 Oldham Athletic vs Finn Harps
41 Waterford vs Angers SCO
42 Melbourne Victory vs Ipswich Town
43 Scunthorpe United vs Charlton Athletic
44 FC Emmen vs Port Vale
45 Vitesse vs Atalanta
46 MK Dons vs Heracles Almelo
47 Sheffield Wednesday vs Cambridge United
48 PEC Zwolle vs FC Groningen
49 ADO Den Haag vs Willem II
50 KRC Genk vs Luton City
51 Rochdale vs Coventry Metropolis
52 Derry Metropolis vs QPR
53 Fortuna Sittard vs Newport County
54 Birmingham Metropolis vs Sunderland
55 Brighton & Hove Albion vs Sparta Rotterdam
56 Orlando Town vs Feyenoord
57 Amiens vs Watford
58 Olympique Marseille vs Istanbul Basaksehir
59 Cheltenham Town vs Salford City
60 Portsmouth vs Dundalk
61 AZ Alkmaar vs FC Utrecht
62 Morecambe vs Hamilton Academical
63 Burnley vs Shrewsbury Town
64 PAOK vs FC Midtjylland