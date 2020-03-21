Leyton Orient staging 128-workforce FIFA tournament to elevate money for EFL golf equipment amid coronavirus pandemic

1 Accrington Stanley vs Wycombe Wanderers

2 Leyton Orient vs Lokomotiv Moscow

3 Reading through vs Crystal Palace

4 DC United vs Celta Vigo

5 Stevenage vs Blackpool

6 Norwich City vs Fleetwood Town

7 Conventional Liege vs Bolton Wanderers

8 AS Fiorentina vs Nottingham Forest

9 Walsall vs AS Roma

10 Huddersfield vs Middlesbrough

11 Central Coastline Mariners vs Shamrock Rovers

12 Plymouth Argyle vs ESTAC Troyes

13 Aston Villa vs VVV-Venlo

14 Hibernian vs Millwall

15 Sheffield United vs Carlisle United

16 Peterborough United vs Exeter Metropolis

17 AFC Wimbledon vs West Ham United

18 Manchester City vs KV Kortrijk

19 Cork City vs Ross County

20 Djugarden Fotboll vs PSV Eindhoven

21 Benfica vs Swindon Town

22 Newcastle United vs Gillingham

23 Bristol Rovers vs Southend United

24 Orlando Pirates vs FC Sion

25 West Bromwich Albion vs AFC Ajax

26 Mansfield Town vs KAA Gent

27 Colchester United vs Rotherham United

28 Preston North Close vs Doncaster Rovers

29 Sydney vs Barnsley

30 Grimsby City vs Motherwell

31 Burton Albion vs Sligo Rovers

32 Adelaide United vs Wolves

33 Oxford United vs FC Nordsjaelland

34 Lorient vs KV Mechelen

35 Crawley Town vs RKC Waalwijk

36 RB Salzburg vs Derby County

37 Stoke Metropolis vs Blackburn Rovers

38 Forest Green Rovers vs Northampton Town 

39 Brentford vs St Mirren

40 Oldham Athletic vs Finn Harps

41 Waterford vs Angers SCO

42 Melbourne Victory vs Ipswich Town

43 Scunthorpe United vs Charlton Athletic

44 FC Emmen vs Port Vale

45 Vitesse vs Atalanta

46 MK Dons vs Heracles Almelo

47 Sheffield Wednesday vs Cambridge United 

48 PEC Zwolle vs FC Groningen

49 ADO Den Haag vs Willem II

50 KRC Genk vs Luton City

51 Rochdale vs Coventry Metropolis

52 Derry Metropolis vs QPR

53 Fortuna Sittard vs Newport County

54 Birmingham Metropolis vs Sunderland

55 Brighton & Hove Albion vs Sparta Rotterdam

56 Orlando Town vs Feyenoord

57 Amiens vs Watford

58 Olympique Marseille vs Istanbul Basaksehir 

59 Cheltenham Town vs Salford City

60 Portsmouth vs Dundalk

61 AZ Alkmaar vs FC Utrecht

62 Morecambe vs Hamilton Academical

63 Burnley vs Shrewsbury Town

64 PAOK vs FC Midtjylland 

