LezSing Cabaret a musical party for LGBTQ women and nonbinary people

Until recently, Chicago theater actress Emily Barnash always had to present herself as a heterosexual woman for the roles in which she was cast.

That changed in July 2019 when she played a lesbian woman in Kokandy Productions ‘Head Over Heels’. She said the experience inspired her.

“For the first time in my life, I had to kiss someone on stage who was the sex that attracted me,” Barnash said. “To be your authentic self on stage – that is rare for queer women in theater.”

Barnash, along with 29 other LGBTQ women and non-binary people, get that chance at the second annual LezSing Cabaret on January 25 and 26 at The Broadway at the Pride Arts Center, 4139 N. Broadway.

The show, directed by Emi Lee Frantz, is part of the efforts of Pride Films and Plays to improve the programming that focuses on women. The artists sing a mix of pop, music theater, cabaret and original songs, as well as a few group songs.

“This cabaret is a celebration of women or gays who love women,” said Frantz. “It’s about giving the LGBTQ theater community in Chicago more visibility and companionship.”

Every singer will perform a song that relates to their own journey with their sexuality, femininity or gender identity, Frantz said. Many will give a short speech prior to their singing performance as to why the piece is important to them.

Director of LezSing Cabaret Emi Lee Frantz is photographed in The Broadway at the Pride Arts Center. James Foster / For the Sun Times

Osiris Cuen, a non-binary actor using the pronouns, will perform ‘Paloma Negra’, a classic mariachi song made popular by Chavela Vargas, a famous ranchera singer in Mexico who went out with other women and was famous for breaking gender stereotypes.

“She is this queer icon that people in Mexico have just accepted,” Cuen said. “I really make contact with her and I find it interesting how our families simply accepted her.”

Cuen said they felt self-conscious about striking the only mariachi song in the program, but another cast member held out his hand to thank them for choosing the song.

“She said that just like me, this song helped her embrace her strangeness,” Cuen said. “I am proud to represent my culture and to show that there are Mexican gay people.”

Barnash will cover the George Gershwin classic “Someone to Watch Over Me”, a romantic ballad from the musical “Oh, Kay!” She said she was changing certain texts to use female pronouns and refer to her relationship with her girlfriend.

The Broadway at the Pride Arts Center. James Foster / For the Sun Times

“It is an old-time favorite that I have sung so many times in my life,” said Barnash. “I am happy to share this interpretation that is so much more personal and about myself.”

Frantz said that other highlights are a cover of the Beatles ‘I Want To Hold Your Hand’, more gender-bending music theater numbers and a mix of songs from the musical ‘Fun Home’, in which the homosexuality and relationship of cartoonist Alison Bechdel is explored. gay dad.

She said the cast will also come together and perform Wrabel’s “The Village,” which explores the feelings of isolation that may accompany LGBTQ identity. The song was released as a tribute to the transgender community in 2017 after President Trump moved to ban US military trans people.

“It’s a heartbreaking song, but it’s so real and important,” Frantz said. “It is a celebration of our gay community, but also a recognition that it can be very difficult for us out there.”

Cast member Lindy Forman, who is also nonbinary and uses the pronouns, said they hope viewers leave with a new understanding of queer identity.

“I’m married to someone who identifies as a cisgender man, so sometimes it feels like people don’t see me gay enough,” they said. “I want this show to change people’s prejudices about strangeness.”

Frantz said the show is also a clear explanation that there is room for exotic women in the theater.

“We want other gay people to see this, accept our message, and continue,” said Frantz. “This show set us on fire to bring strange art and acceptance into the Chicago theater community.”