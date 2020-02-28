[lg-announces-third-smartphone-with-attachable-2nd-screen,-the-v60-thinq-5g]

LG announces the latest model in the V sequence lineup, the V60 ThinQ 5G. — Image courtesy of LG

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 28 — Whilst organizations like Samsung, Huawei, and Motorola are putting out smartphones with folding shows, LG has opted to launch an additional system with an optional, attachable second monitor.

LG has launched the entire world to the hottest member of its V Sequence of smartphones: The V60 ThinQ 5G, a product developed to do it all and do it all with a hefty 5,000mAh battery.

Powering the unit is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 processor, the identical 1 discovered powering Samsung’s flagship lineup, which is complemented by the Snapdragon X55 5G modem — after all, 2020 is enjoying out to be the calendar year that 5G-connectivity basically starts off achieving the community.

The 6.eight-inch OLED display can be paired with the brand’s attachable LG Dual Screen allowing social media fanatics and gurus alike to simply multitask devoid of getting to continuously open up and near apps.

On the again, the V60 ThinQ 5G has two cameras — the main of which is a 64MP lens — and an array of time-of-flight sensors. For the initially time in the V collection, this device supports 8K online video recording. In the similar vein, the V60 also has four new superior-functionality microphones that permit seem to be recorded from ”various directions to provide realistic audio ordeals no make a difference the environment.”

So considerably, the rate of the LG V60 ThinQ 5G has not but been discovered, nevertheless it’s confident to be before long thinking of that the system is slated to start off rolling out up coming month in North The united states. — AFP-Relaxnews