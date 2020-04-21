LG makes fun of the “Velvet” phone with Snapdragon 765

We have already been quite surprised that LG hasn’t talked much about a successor to the G8 to date. Last year LG explained that going forward with 5G smartphones, the new V series would become the company’s new flagship device and the G series would be relegated to 4G models. It seems that now a year later, that plan has been slightly modified and LG is planning to abandon the G-series name entirely in favor of a new direction, both in marketing and in product design.

Last weekend, LG made fun of its new smartphone design “Velvet” in a YouTube video on its Korean channel. It’s not a launch in itself, but it’s pretty much a complete revelation of the phone’s design, as well as a revelation that’s powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 765 SoC platform.

The design of the phone is its most striking aspect, as it is a complete revision of the design language for LG and a new breath of air that we haven’t seen from the company for several years.

Design isn’t something we’ve never seen before from other suppliers; however, the LG run here looks like just a more refined run – a stark contrast to LG’s design language over what is apparently a very bulky and industrial V60 series.

In particular, LG’s aesthetic on the cameras on the Velvet is quite unique in that it houses a triple camera configuration in a way that differs from the usual camera housing assembly and large bumps seen by other devices today. It seems that the main sensor is still larger and requires a greater z depth and therefore a protrusion of the camera, however the other two sensors are flush with the rear glass of the phone, similar to what we saw on the G8.

The Velvet still retains the 3.5mm headphone jack, which now makes LG essentially on the latest manufacturers to show off more functionality.

If LG is able to provide Velvet with a good quality screen, a good camera experience and the price of the phone at a reasonable level – the surprising device seems silent that I am sure it would be very successful. We expect a full launch of the device in the coming weeks.