LGBT people are afraid of losing their jobs when they get a coronavirus

Japan is taking strong action to control the spread of the coronavirus (Carl Court / Getty)

With Japanese health officials investigating coronavirus infections, many LGBT + people fear they might become infected with the virus.

Like South Korea, Japanese health officials have begun to join forces in seeking coronavirus patients to learn how they were infected and to prevent the spread of the virus.

The current system allows managers to plan consultations for patients and to provide an opportunity to evaluate their interactions with the site they visited.

This means that LGBT + people who have not yet come out can be identified through the people they met, or the bars and groups they visited.

These concerns were revealed in a survey of 180 LGBT + people in the marriage of All for Japan, a backward group fighting the same war.

He hears from a 34-year-old man who lives with his partner who lives in Fukuoka, southwest Japan, and has decided not to express his feelings to his office.

She is worried that she might be forced to wear it if she caught a coronavirus as she would have to tell others about her friend’s health when asked about her neighbors.

LGBT + families are worried they are not aware.

The study also found that LGBT + people are concerned about whether they or a loved one will receive medical information if they are hospitalized with a coronavirus, or if their partner is consulted on important medical issues.

Of those involved is Kohei Inagaki, 28, whose contract is recognized by the city of Saitama as legal – but it is not enough to have a partner if he is seriously injured or sick.

“I cannot be informed about my partner’s health and I may not be able to participate in medical care,” he said.

The passenger receives a check for heat before being allowed to board a flight to Tokyo, Japan. (Tomohiro Ohsumi / Getty)

Perhaps as a result of these disagreements, the survey also found a conflict among some LGBT + families that they should not be paid by the government for child care while schools were closed.

Haru Ono, who is raising three children with another partner, said the government has not stated that the program is aimed at all children with children.

“There are many (LGBT +) people who have stopped asking for it without knowing that this is affecting them too,” she said.

“I want them to say that married couples are also covered.”

Gon Matsunaka, who heads the nonprofit LGBT + organization, warned Kyodo News that minorities can overcome their problems, and called on the government to help them.

“We understand that the government has prioritized protecting people’s lives, but we want to look at LGBT + and other people who have serious problems with privacy and do other things not to compromise their security.” Matsunaka said.