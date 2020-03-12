LGBT people are most at risk for three reasons

A person wears a face mask and surgical gloves on the sidewalk in New York on March 11, 2020. (Tayfun Coskun / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

LGBT + people are at high risk for coronavirus, hundreds of health organizations have written an open letter calling for government action.

“LGBT + communities are well aware of the scandals and epidemics. We want to encourage those affected by the COVID-19 response to ensure that LGBT + communities are adequately served during the violence,” the open letter begins.

The letter, compiled by the LGBT National Cancer Network and signed by more than 100 local and international organizations in the US, outlines three major issues that mean that coronavirus poses a significant risk to LGBT + people.

Coronavirus was confirmed as a World Health Organization pandemic on March 11. Later in the day, Donald Trump suspended all flights from Europe – including the UK – to the US.

The inaugural letter, also posted on March 11, states that the three risk factors for LGBT + people at high risk for coronavirus are: high prevalence of smoking in the LGBT + community, the prevalence of HIV and cancer, and barriers to treatment that mean LGBT + is the opposite of seeking medical attention.

“With the press and health groups being forced to use COVID-19, we need to make sure that those most at risk are not forgotten,” said Dr Scout, vice-president of the National LGBT Cancer Network.

He added, “Our smoking alone puts us at greater risk and the presence of barriers only exacerbates the danger,” he added.

LGBT + people use tobacco at 50 percent more rates than ordinary people and coronavirus is a respiratory disease that has proven to be extremely difficult for smokers.

The high prevalence of HIV and cancer in the LGBT + community means that many LGBT + people are immune, which increases the risk of coronavirus infections.

And the medical barriers to LGBT + people, which include discrimination, unpleasant feelings and lack of understanding from health care providers, mean that LGBT + people do not want to go to the hospital.

“As a volunteer organization for LGBT + Health and Wellness, we urge LGBT + people to do what medical professionals say, such as regular hand washing, to prevent the spread of the virus,” says Scott Nass, President of GLMA, an international organization a world of health professionals who are promoting LGBT + equality.

“At the same time, as our colleagues who joined the inauguration letter, we urge hospital staff to ensure that the LGBTQ community is thoughtful and integrated in responding to COVID-19 public health in light of potential dangers in our community.”

The letter was started by a coalition of six organizations: the National LGBT Cancer Network, GLMA, Whitman-Walker Health, SAGE, the New York Transgender Advocacy Group, and the National Queer Asia Pacific Islander Alliance.