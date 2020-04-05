LGBT teens have advised against staying away from parents during the epidemic

Adolescents were advised not to leave while coronavirus restrictions were located (Envato Elements)

The LGBT + charity has advised young people to “stop” when it comes to separating themselves and their families from the days of the coronavirus epidemic.

The Albert Kennedy Trust (AKT), an organization that supports LGBT + homeless people, has warned young people to “think hard” before leaving the scene.

The advice comes as LGBT + contributes to the growing popularity of dedicated people and abusive families and friends.

“If you are a teenager and want to get out, push it until you get help,” AKT chief executive Tim Sigsworth told Sky News.

He also mentioned the concerns that families may face when their child gets out of this difficult time, and warned of the dangers of being homeless during a pandemic.

“You can’t predict when your parents will react. They, like you, are in a lot of trouble and may not respond well.

“We are all told to keep ourselves separate, because to be on the streets, it has to be a very dangerous place for vulnerable youth right now,” he said.

Councilors have been asked to vaccinate all victims in the UK as soon as they enter, but this is especially difficult when people start showing signs of the virus.

“We had a very young person in the situation living in the hostel, but they started showing signs and the hostel asked them to leave,” Sigsworth said.

“She had no place to stay and no family; their family rejected them. He was out of work, choosing no other way but the road. ”

LGBT + teens can somehow become homeless (Envato Elements)

LGBT + teens are at risk of being homeless even in good times, and make up a quarter of homeless youth in the UK – family rejection is the main reason for excessive sleep.

A study conducted by AKT last year found that a quarter of UK adults would be embarrassed to “have an LGBT child.”

More than one in ten would not want their child to have a sexual partner, while one in five is worried about how family members might feel that they have an LGBT child.

Since the epidemic left some options, things have gotten worse for many.

Last month the UK LGBT Association received the highest weekly numbers for its support number since the beginning of the year, more than double the amount it received during the same period last year.

“We’ve had people who are dating because they are worried about the potential impact of COVID-19 on health, people calling for missing family members or friends, or if anyone is afraid of what the future holds,” says partner Kayla Le Roux.