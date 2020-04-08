LGBT youth are forced into ‘old dance’ after curfew

Barangay driver Christopher Shoots Punzalan. (Kap Bombing Punzalan / Facebook)

A Filipino politician says he tried to force LGBT + people to kiss and perform “dance music” in front of children as punishment for breaking the law of curfew.

Christopher Bombing punzalan, the manager (elected chairman) of the Pandacaqui barangay (district), posted several deleted Facebook videos he now encounters with a group breaking the 8pm closed door.

According to Rappler, he looked specifically at LGBT + members, and asked them if they were outside their homes because they wanted prostitutes

The punzalan then ousted three LGBT + people from the group and forced them to perform a “fake dance” in front of a 15-year-old who broke the law.

LGBT + Filipinos were forced to emulate TikTok dances in a bizarre sentence.

The sanctions on LGBT + people continued in shame and disgrace, as the director called on a Zumba trainer to lead the group in singing 18 songs.

One of the LGBT + members being punished, 22-year-old Jesssica Mallari, said she had been forced to adopt TikTok dance moves.

He also said he was asked to kiss another prisoner, 20-year-old Shanel Salazar.

Mallari said: “They made us take notes from TikTok but we couldn’t do it because they make fun of us and we are ashamed.

He said if we wanted to go home, we would kiss.

“If we didn’t do this, they told us we had to do 20 links. By 10pm.”

He also said he was allowed to return home at 11.30pm.

Mallari continued: “We would like to say, Sorry. There is no harm in punishment but we cannot accept that it was written to be alive.

“If we had only helped local jobs, it would have been good for us. Since we were arrested and punished, they never left the house.”

Captain punzalan apologized for the incident.

After the video went viral, Punzalan apologized for the sanctions, but tried to defend himself by saying that his actions were due to fatigue.

He said: “I want to apologize for what happened last night, for the victims. To those who were offended by what we did to LGBT members, forgive me.

“We respect the LGBT community … It may have been because they were tired of expelling perpetrators every night.”

Amnesty International Philippines added: “There are many misconceptions made by the barangay community in the implementation of the law of monopoly.

“Issues of humiliation and torture have been reported since the establishment, such as placing house-breaking infringements in dogs; beating people with rodents;