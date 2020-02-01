Liam Dann: Don’t let envy fuel the debate on CEO mega-salaries

Like many people, I’m a fan of money.

But I’m just an occasional fan.

My enthusiasm is probably on par with my love for the Beatles.

I appreciate the genius of the Fab Four studio albums.

There have been times in my life when the Beatles were quite important.

I just don’t feel the need to collect rare bootleg records or memories. I don’t even have a T-shirt.

There is a limit to the amount of Beatles I need in my life.

All you really need is love.

Likewise, I never made it my goal to acquire a lot of money (I guess I chose the right career for that).

As I get older and think about my intermediate monetary status, my lack of enthusiasm for acquiring wealth is becoming more and more like the culprit.

Having spent the past 20 years talking to the best business minds and learning to understand expert financial information, I can’t blame ignorance.

Lying on a beach in the Bay of Islands during the summer holidays and watching rich helicopters flying overhead, I felt a sufficient feeling of satisfaction to have arrived while beating Toyota.

Imagine the administrative and logistical problems of owning a helicopter, I thought.

You could hire someone to handle it all, but then you have staff to manage – ugh.

More money, more problems, as rapper Notorious BIG said, before he was shot down in a rather problematic way.

So I was there on the beach, enjoying exactly the same landscape and drinking as much in the afternoon as all these rich listeners in mincers.

Of course, if your big passion in life is about the helicopters themselves, then good luck to you.

I am everything to follow your dreams and some dreams require more money. It is a question of priorities.

I have never regretted those who earn mega-wages at the top of the corporate world.

Perhaps that’s why I take such an unbiased view of the annual Business Herald CEO Compensation Survey – which was published last week.

This year’s compensation survey was completed by Fletcher Building boss Ross Taylor, who received $ 5.3 million in 2019.

Good luck to him. He will need it after the Fletcher Building race in recent years.

I don’t see much point in personally targeting individuals to get paid a lot.

If there are problems with excessive salaries for CEOs – and I think there are – then they are systematic.

The glaring inequality between the guy (and let’s be honest, he’s usually a guy) in the boss’s chair and the worker in the shop is glaring.

This kind of injustice should not surprise anyone knowing human history or the way of the world in general.

CEO salaries are rising much faster than the average salary.

Wealth disparities start with social inequalities that are not easily corrected and will not be by this column of affairs.

But the survey also found (as it almost always does) that CEO salaries are rising much faster than the average salary.

They rose 12% to an average of $ 1.75 million last year.

This is despite the fact that we are supposedly living in an era of low growth and low inflation.

The average growth in workers’ wages was about 2.4 percent.

Which give?

One of the reasons for this disparity is almost certainly the bonus culture.

Base salaries – even the big ones – are reasonably stable, but bosses receive additional payments for achieving specific goals. This is to encourage them to do a good job.

It is not clear why a multimillion dollar salary and pride in your work are not enough.

Last year, Governor of the Australian Reserve Bank Philip Lowe raised this issue unequivocally.

In a speech to business leaders, Lowe (on a fixed salary of about New Zealand dollars $ 1 million) said: “I don’t need incentives, my motivation is to do a good job for them. people”.

He targeted not only the bonus culture in general, but also the short-term incentives that do not ultimately improve the performance of the company.

One of the reasons why bonuses are so good right now is that they are often linked to market performance.

But capital markets have grown dramatically in all areas over the past decade, largely due to the weight of pension funds for suicide bombers and the lack of alternative investments.

This means that some CEOs actually cut the ticket.

It raises the question of whether remuneration structures encourage the right strategic decisions for the long-term health of companies.

How wages are paid may ultimately be more important than the front line figures themselves.

Is it a public affair?

I would say it is growing.

It is clear that responsibility for good quality compensation plans rests with directors and shareholders.

Organizations such as the New Zealand Shareholders Association have long argued for greater transparency regarding executive bonuses.

But they have struggled to gain ground with boards because they receive little support from the much larger shareholders – usually large international fund managers.

Most of us are now shareholders, thanks to KiwiSaver.

We contribute our modest salaries to these large funds which have the power to put pressure on the boards of directors.

Like footballers and entertainers, super-star executives will command super-star salaries.

This privilege is accompanied by the expectation of objectives, success in singles and strong benefits.

Public debate on this issue is important.

It should not be driven by envy, but by pragmatic desire for a more efficient and productive business world.

