Liam Dann: Don’t let envy fuel the debate on CEO mega-salaries

By
Nellie Donald
-
0
21
Liam Dann: Don't let envy fuel the debate on CEO mega-salaries

Like many people, I’m a fan of money.

But I’m just an occasional fan.

My enthusiasm is probably on par with my love for the Beatles.

READ MORE:
• Herald CEO Compensation Survey: the best bosses in the country win

All you really need is love.

CEO salaries are rising much faster than the average salary. Photo / 123RF

.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR