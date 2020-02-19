[liam-davies-options-as-boxing-returns-to-telford-after-thirteen-12-months-absence]

RINGSIDE 19/02/2020

English title contender Liam Davies will guide the way when skilled boxing returns to the town of Telford just after a 13-yr absence.

BCB Promotions are staging a pro card at the Oakengates Theatre, which previous hosted paid out pugilism way again on 1 December 2007.

That venue, which is now known as the Put, is primed yet again for battle night time on April four, with second-era fighter Davies at the top rated of the invoice. The present is titled ‘Telford Takeover.’

His father, Tristan, showcased on that 2007 offering, falling to a fifth spherical TKO defeat to Graeme Higginson for the now-defunct British Masters super lightweight title.

Davies Sr relished a a great deal better night time there in November 2006, outpointing Carl Allen to become the Midlands lightweight champion.

Davies Jr is in line for bigger prizes, nevertheless, after becoming selected as the up coming challenger for Marc Leach’s English bantamweight crown.

The British Boxing Board of Manage has place that match to purse bids, which are to be gained by March 11 with the contest to choose spot just before the close of June.

The younger Davies received nationwide honours at newbie amount, in the 2010 ABA Schoolboys tournament, although symbolizing his father’s Donnington Boxing Club.

He racked up precisely 100 beginner bouts, coming out on best 78 situations, and boxed for England’s youth team, ahead of turning professional at the conclude of 2018.

The unbeaten 23-year-aged, who even now life in Donnington, has created up a pro report of 7 wins with two TKOs, having out Pablo Narvaez and Jose Aguilar early.

His brother, Bradley Thompson, (the duo have the very same mother) is pursuing them into the pro ranks and will debut at flyweight.

Thompson, who is just 18, is from identical inventory, getting himself been picked for his place as a youth and proclaiming an England Junior nationwide title, in 2016, for Donnington BC.

4 a lot more Telford boxers comprehensive the line-up, with Raja Khan one more to make his professional bow. Dean Jones, Ryan Whitehead and Nathan McFarlane are the other folks in the residence corner.

Khan, 21, will punch for pay back at middleweight, on the back again of a whirlwind yr in which his two bouts of competitive expertise were being picked up with Wellington Boxing Club.

Light-weight Jones, 30, undertakes a unusual household visual appeal right after journeyman standing on the road, with 25 fights gathered considering that his August 2018 debut.

He may perhaps have misplaced 24 of those, but only Dean Dodge has stopped him, in the last of six rounds. Jones has won at the time, much too, outpointing Barrie McRorie over six.

Whitehead designed his debut on February 14, maintaining hometown opponent Kearon Thomas winless with a 40-36 details whitewash at Walsall Soccer Club.

The 26-yr-previous now aims to make it again-to-back again victories in the super middleweight division. He’s a stablemate of Jones with the pair now boxing out of former BCB stalwart, Kieron ‘Slammer’ Gray’s fitness center in Broseley.

The third fighter from Slammer’s Shropshire pro gym is super light-weight McFarlane who techniques through the ropes 4 days shy of his 29th birthday, with two professional successes currently to his credit score.

He’s overwhelmed Kristian Laight and Ibrar Riyaz on factors so significantly and now targets a trio of wins. He boxed for Len Woodhall’s Group Club, in Madeley, as an beginner.

Tickets are on sale priced at £35 regular, £50 ringside and £65 on the phase, the latter with a buffet and waitress provider. Get them from the boxers or the BCB Box Business on 07493 582 261.