Liam Frey with the participation of Kurtaners shares details of an upcoming quarantine concert

“Courtoons” frontman Liam Frey shared details of the upcoming quarantine band Insta-live as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

This Friday (April 10), at 9pm, England will perform a concert in England, and it will be broadcast via Instagram live.

You can read the full details of the quarantine concert program – Liam shared via tweet – below.

FRIDAY NIGHT // 10pm

INSTA-LIVE GIG // pic.twitter.com/3gQLjU9nwn

– Liam Fry (@What_Liam_Said) April 8, 2020

Last month, Frey told NME how his band’s classic hit “Not 19 Forever” was inspired by listening to The Strokes and Manchester.

“I tried to play ‘Ever’ at the end of the bed on my disconnected TV set, and my chords got a little confused,” Fry told NME. “It was a lucky accident. I liked, ‘That sounds pretty good.’

He continued: “‘The front is crawling up the stairs,’ that’s when we went to the Manchester Club, called 42nd (42nd Street),” he said. “You know, you have 800 kids who want to leave and move on to the next party so they can go out at the same time to find someone. If I crawled up the stairs more than once, I would crawl and go down.

“It’s really evocative of the image. I still see it now. It was 2003, so the girls in their nets and eyelets were together with every guy like Pete (Dougherty) and Carl (Barat, The Libertines).

In a 4-star review of his latest album, NME said, “More. Again. Forever strikes. He is escapist in his sound but humane in his approach to the world.

“It’s experimental, but it’s familiar and testing what the team is capable of doing so far with more focused work.”