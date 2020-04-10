Liam Gallagher announces free London O2 Arena concert program for NHS workers

Liam Gallagher announced that he will perform a free concert for nurses and health care workers in the fall.

Former Oasis and Beady Eye frontman will perform in London’s A2 Arena on October 29 as a thank you to NHS staff for their work on the coronavirus crisis.

Announcing this on Twitter this afternoon (April 10), Gallagher said: “I am honored to announce that I will be hosting a concert for the NHS and caregivers at London-based TheO2 on October 29.”

He added: “They are doing an incredible job, we are very lucky. LG x”

Earlier this week, Manichean Street also announced details of two major exhibitions at Cardiff’s MotorPoint Arena – one free of charge for NHS workers and the other for health care.

“We wanted to do something to show our appreciation, love and respect for the NHS and its amazing brave employees,” the group said. “One free show and one fundraiser were going to be the best way to express deep gratitude for all their heroic work.”

Other performers announcing free concerts for NHS staff after the coronavirus outbreak include Paul Heaton and Abbot Jacques, Screenplay and Rick Astley.

Yesterday (April 9) it was announced that The O2 Arena in London would serve as a training center for frontline workers to treat coronavirus patients at NHS Nightingale Hospital.

The venue will open its doors to train NHS workers from this Sunday (April 12) through June 29. The arena was closed on March 16 following official recommendations from the UK government.