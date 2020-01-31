Liam Gallagher labels the latest single from Noel & # 39; Boring snoozer & # 39; – Up News info

% MINIFYHTMLa9ee5778b4c9b964934f8f0f1babcfe911%

WENN / Mario Mitsis / Instar

The former Oasis leader supplements his public enmity with his divorced brother and saves a hit & # 39; Blue Moon Rising & # 39 ;, and even argues with a fan who defends the guitarist High Flying Birds.

Liam Gallagher has resupplied his public fight with his brother Noel Gallagher hammer on the new dance single and the video from The flying birds of Noel Gallagher& # 39; star.

In his first major attack on his brother separated from the new decade, Liam lashed out at his ex Oasis The latest release from his bandmate, “Blue Moon Rising”, insists that it is a “BAD SNOOZER”.

And when a Noel fan replied, “Stop hating, your brothers turned you into a rock legend and made you millions (sic),” the singer replied, “Kiss him snowflake,” and add that what is now released is ” p ** s for all this “.

Liam continued his renewed assault on his brother while commenting on a photo of Noel and himself as children, writing: “He has been holding me back all my life.”

Liam and Noel have fought bitterly in the press and on social media since the guitarist left Oasis during a European tour in 2009.

In the meantime, Noel’s new single video introduces the actor Jack O & # 39; Connell and model Gordon Gordon.

